Photo by Richard Rodriguez / ESPN Images

Pablo Torre found out again.

And this time, he found out one of his former ESPN colleagues nearly joined a team that’s now three wins away from an NBA title.

On a recent episode of Pablo Torre Finds Out, the Meadowlark Media host went deep on Oklahoma City Thunder GM Sam Presti. In the process, Torre — the same sports media sleuth who brought us the Bill Belichick-Jordon Hudson investigative journalism rabbit hole — discovered that Presti once dropped a secret rap album… and also tried to lure Brian Windhorst to Oklahoma City.

“The secrecy of this organization, which has been a bit of a black box, has been this way for so long that there’s one story from Grantland, years ago, in which a reporter for Fox Sports said, ‘When it comes to getting a one-on-one interview, it would be easier to get access to the leader of ISIS,'” Torre began.

So why would Presti want Windhorst?

“One thing I can report is that a little over a decade ago, he actually explored our extremely plugged-in buddy, Brian Windhorst, away from ESPN, to work as an information guy for the Thunder,” Torre continued. “And the question of like, ‘Why would he do that?’ The reason that Sam Presti kicked the tires on hiring Brian Windhorst from ESPN is that information to Sam Presti is currency. It is an edge, a competitive advantage. And you don’t surrender that information.”

That’s why Sam Presti speaks to the media twice a year — once at midseason, once after the Finals — and when he does, it’s strictly basketball. That’s his entire allotment of public exposure.

While Windhorst didn’t bite, it wouldn’t have been unprecedented. The Thunder already have a reporter pipeline flowing. Royce Young, a former ESPN NBA reporter, now works in basketball operations. Presti also brought on Sebastian Pruiti, a former Grantland contributor, as a video analyst.

This trend goes beyond the Thunder. John Hollinger left ESPN to take on a front-office role with the Grizzlies. Lee Jenkins jumped from Sports Illustrated to the Clippers. Luke Winn made the same move, leaving SI for the Raptors. Mike Singer covered the Nuggets for the Denver Post before crossing over to work for them.

We’re just glad Windy stayed at ESPN; otherwise, we would’ve never been blessed with his “Now why is that?” meme.