College Basketball ESPN By Sam Neumann

Ryan Ruocco met the moment during Sunday’s women’s national championship game.

The surge in viewership for women’s basketball, with ESPN’s record-breaking Final Four broadcast, has thrust Ruocco into the spotlight. This translates not only to more viewers but also to a wider audience for his commentary. While calling these high-profile games is undoubtedly part of the job description for a play-by-play commentator, it’s unquestionably a significant step.

And with that, Ruocco’s voice has become synonymous with some of the most impactful moments in the sport’s recent history.

He hasn’t missed a beat.

As Caitlin Clark launched a 3-pointer from Steph Curry territory, seemingly defying distance itself, Ruocco’s electrifying call, “From the future!” crackled through the speakers as it captivated viewers. It was perfect commentary, a turn of phrase that transcended mere words. There was an unexplainable magic to it, a knowing wink only for those who witnessed the shot itself. You couldn’t describe it to someone who wasn’t watching and listening, but it instantly captured the moment’s brilliance for those who were.

While Ruocco was only getting started, perhaps his most impactful call of the afternoon would remain with viewers, mainly South Carolina fans, for years to come.

And that call, in particular, received a lot of praise:

And if they hadn’t already, the world found out about Ruocco on Sunday.

By elevating the viewing experience with his stellar calls and infectious energy, Ruocco solidified his status as a rising star in sports broadcasting and propelled the women’s game onto a brighter stage. He’s been quite candid that he didn’t envision sticking with the sport, but his captivating voice positions him to become an even more central figure in its future as it continues its meteoric rise.

