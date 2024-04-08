Screengrab: ESPN on ABC

Ryan Ruocco met the moment during Sunday’s women’s national championship game.

The surge in viewership for women’s basketball, with ESPN’s record-breaking Final Four broadcast, has thrust Ruocco into the spotlight. This translates not only to more viewers but also to a wider audience for his commentary. While calling these high-profile games is undoubtedly part of the job description for a play-by-play commentator, it’s unquestionably a significant step.

And with that, Ruocco’s voice has become synonymous with some of the most impactful moments in the sport’s recent history.

He hasn’t missed a beat.

As Caitlin Clark launched a 3-pointer from Steph Curry territory, seemingly defying distance itself, Ruocco’s electrifying call, “From the future!” crackled through the speakers as it captivated viewers. It was perfect commentary, a turn of phrase that transcended mere words. There was an unexplainable magic to it, a knowing wink only for those who witnessed the shot itself. You couldn’t describe it to someone who wasn’t watching and listening, but it instantly captured the moment’s brilliance for those who were.

Ryan Ruocco (@RyanRuocco) is off to a fantastic start. This call of Caitlin Clark hitting one from downtown Cleveland was 🔥🔥🔥 “Clark…OH MY!!! FROM THE FUTURE!” pic.twitter.com/srbHe2bEUG — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 7, 2024

While Ruocco was only getting started, perhaps his most impactful call of the afternoon would remain with viewers, mainly South Carolina fans, for years to come.

“PERFECTION WITH A TOUCH OF SWEET REDEMPTION! UNDEFEATED SOUTH CAROLINA HAS WON ITS THIRD NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP!” – @RyanRuocco 🏀🎙️🏆 pic.twitter.com/BS5acFuEhU — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 7, 2024

And that call, in particular, received a lot of praise:

moments like these with calls like these send chills down your spine. just an incredible scene https://t.co/CkuvnQy1pG — Jack (@jackstollow) April 7, 2024

Strong final call from Ruocco. pic.twitter.com/e7T1UcsYpA — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) April 7, 2024

Great call by Ruocco, and I enjoyed the team of him, Lobo, and Rowe very much through the whole tournament A+ coverage by ESPN https://t.co/MFOntBZorM — BR (@Ben_Rekosh) April 7, 2024

And if they hadn’t already, the world found out about Ruocco on Sunday.

One thing I learned this weekend. Play by play announcer @RyanRuocco is an absolute star behind the microphone. He’s going to fly up the ladder. He and @RebeccaLobo were terrific together. — Brad Logan (@BradLoganCOTE) April 7, 2024

Let’s all give a big round of applause to @RyanRuocco @RebeccaLobo and the legendary @sportsiren for their storytelling in this incredible moment in WBB history. It was the perfect mix of drama, emotion and “painting the picture.” They and their crew put on a masterclass! — Tyler Kieft (@TylerKieftTV) April 7, 2024

Huge congrats to @RyanRuocco & @RebeccaLobo for a phenomenal job on the play by play and analysis throughout the NCAA Women’s Tournament. Congratulations to #GamecockNation on another 🏀🏆 — Sean Carpenter (@seancarp) April 7, 2024

Ryan Ruocco is so good. Odds on favorite to take over for Breen when he retires IMO — Bryce Gelman (@BryceGelman) April 7, 2024

@awfulannouncing Ryan Ruocco has done an excellent job calling the women’s NCAA Basketball Tournament. That’s the tweet. https://t.co/Njkh0Eq1fx — Jeff Ostach☮️ (@jeff_ostach) April 7, 2024

By elevating the viewing experience with his stellar calls and infectious energy, Ruocco solidified his status as a rising star in sports broadcasting and propelled the women’s game onto a brighter stage. He’s been quite candid that he didn’t envision sticking with the sport, but his captivating voice positions him to become an even more central figure in its future as it continues its meteoric rise.

[Awful Announcing on X]