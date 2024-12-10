Credit: Monday Night Countdown

ESPN’s Ryan Clark is no stranger to wearing unusual outfits, but did he go too far on Monday Night Countdown?

Amazon’s Thursday Night Football analyst Ryan Fitzpatrick thinks Clark went overboard with a cowboy-themed outfit and hat, as the Dallas Cowboys hosted the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football.

Fitzpatrick shared his concerns with Clark in an X post Monday night.

“You have to have friends in your life that’ll be honest with you no matter what,” Fitzpatrick wrote. “I have lots of those and they make fun of my shirts every week. Just wanted to make sure you have those friends too Ryan Clark and if you don’t…

“What the hell are you wearing?”

You have to have friends in your life that’ll be honest with you no matter what…I have lots of those and they make fun of my shirts every week. Just wanted to make sure you have those friends too Ryan Clark and if you don’t… What the hell are you wearing? pic.twitter.com/aki8zepMR8 — Ryan Fitzpatrick (@FitzMagic_14) December 10, 2024



That seems harsh, given many fans probably looked at Clark Monday night and thought, “That’s definitely not the craziest outfit he’s ever worn.” Here he is dressed in bright orange for a game earlier this season.

Ryan Clark with energetic #MNF analysis in a pumpkin suit on ESPN. 🏈📺🎙️🎃 #NFL pic.twitter.com/kCDW5C7cOn — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 24, 2024



And don’t forget Clark wore a Bill Belichick costume for Halloween on Inside the NFL.



Perhaps Fitzpatrick has never seen Clark in these unique outfits. Or maybe Clark’s blue cowboy outfit did go too far. Even Dean Cain, who rose to fame wearing a blue outfit as Superman in the 1990s TV series Lois & Clark, checked in on the issue.

🤣 — Dean Cain (@RealDeanCain) December 10, 2024



Whatever you do, Ryan Clark, be yourself.

