There’s nothing like a good telestrator NFL breakdown, and Ryan Clark gave football fans two master classes on Monday night following ESPN’s NFL doubleheader.

“I’m gonna run over like Kenny Smith,” Clark told SportsCenter host Scott Van Pelt as he geared up for the breakdown.

But truthfully, Clark one-upped the famed Inside the NBA panelist.

Discussing the Steelers’ defense matching up with Cleveland’s offense, Clark showed how Pittsburgh forced two turnovers in their win. Clark, a former Steeler, highlighted how Pittsburgh was able to line up its best defensive players and exploit poor scheming and execution by the Browns.

You just gotta watch this Ryan Clark telestrator bit pic.twitter.com/tOexUfpjHY — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) September 19, 2023

Later in the show, Clark broke down how “swole” Derek Carr and the Saints’ offense were “flat-out balling.”

Clark showed viewers how the highlight-worthy connection between Carr and young receiver Rashid Shaheed.

“Are we tripping? Yes we’re tripping,” Clark joked.

Ryan Clark did another telestrator hit for the Saints and it's another gem pic.twitter.com/XdoHC2Tuzt — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) September 19, 2023

Aside from being impassioned and entertaining, Clark also pointed out how Carr used his eyes to create big plays in New Orleans’ win over Carolina.

“Derek Carr has brought an element of explosiveness to this (offense) that’s just different,” Clark finished.

This isn’t the first time ESPN’s NFL coverage has delivered insightful, sharp analysis. NFL Live features a great blend of nerdiness and entertainment between Marcus Spears, Dan Orlovsky and Mina Kimes.

But Monday provided a reminder how great Clark is in his own right.

Despite a recent snafu with Tua Tagovailoa, Clark is great across ESPN platforms including First Take and helped turn “The Pivot Podcast” into a juggernaut in the space alongside Channing Crowder and Fred Taylor.

