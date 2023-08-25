Photo credit: First Take

You’re not officially a superstar in the NBA until you’ve been rumored to join the New York Knicks. And Stephen A. Smith is usually nearby to help those rumors along.

Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Joel Embiid, Giannis Antetokounmpo, have all been linked to joining the Knicks at one point in their careers, and that’s just a small sampling of the superstars New York’s NBA team has flirted with over the years. Giannis is the latest NBA star to get Knicks fans all hot and bothered after the two-time MVP recently revealed he won’t sign an extension with Milwaukee Bucks until he’s convinced the franchise has championship aspirations.

Stephen A. Smith heard that and openly began recruiting Giannis to the Knicks. If there’s a star who’s disgruntled or approaching free agency, Smith will use his platform on First Take to help foster the deal.

Regular First Take presence Ryan Clark has heard enough of the propaganda, however. And there Friday, he implored ESPN to stop letting Smith use First Take to get players to the Knicks. And if ESPN can’t do anything to stop it, Clark thinks NBA commissioner Adam Silver needs to step in.



“I understand that this is Stephen A.’s show,” Clark (under fire this week for some of his own on-ESPN comments) ranted. “But at some point, I don’t know if it’s Jimmy Pitaro, I don’t know if it’s Peter McConville, I don’t know if it’s Dave Roberts, somebody has to stop allowing Stephen A. to use First Take as a New York Knicks recruiting spot.”

“Adam Silver needs to fine Stephen A., or the New York Knicks need to be fined for constantly tampering. Everybody can’t play for the Knicks. People don’t wanna play for them. They don’t wanna play there!”

Here’s the thing, Smith can use First Take to tamper with free agency and try recruiting certain players to the Knicks, but it never works! The Knicks are always linked to other team’s superstars, and they never land them. Which Smith even admitted when he responded to Clark’s rant.

“Who the hell has gone to the Knicks that I’ve recruited? Nobody!” Smith said with a laugh. “I haven’t been able to get anybody! I mean, damn! I haven’t been able to get anybody! I’m praying at least one time it works, at least one time!”

The faster the Knicks strike out on a great player, the quicker they become linked to the next one. All this fanbase needs to fall in love with another team’s All-Star is for them to call Madison Square Garden “the mecca.” Once that happens, it’s open recruitment on First Take, and every Knicks fan assumes that player is destined to sign with New York.

