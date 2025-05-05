Screengrab via X

The Savannah Bananas may be one of the biggest, best, and brightest acts in sports right now. And seemingly everyone wants to jump on board the hype train, even ESPN analyst Ryan Clark.

The Harlem Globetrotters of baseball are selling out stadiums all over the country, even going to massive college football venues and drawing more than 80,000 fans. And now they are even seeing their games come to ESPN, with a deal struck to air ten games through August that will also see them simulcast on ESPN+ and Disney+.

While the Savannah Bananas mix baseball with entertainment and having a good time in their unique “Banana Ball” format, a number of celebrities and former athletes have made cameo appearances from John Cena to Livvy Dunne and The Rizzler.

But this weekend it was the turn of ESPN NFL analyst Ryan Clark. But he wasn’t there to step in the batters box or do anything actually related to baseball. He was there to take part in the pregame dance festivities right in the middle of the pitcher’s mound.

And to be honest, he looked really good!

Nothing to see here, just Super Bowl Champion @Realrclark25 dancing with us 😉 pic.twitter.com/x3JRXfElSJ — Savannah Bananas (@TheSavBananas) May 4, 2025

ESPN analyst, podcast host, is a Dancing With the Stars appearance in the future of the former Pittsburgh Steelers star? He has had two former teammates on the show in Hines Ward and Antonio Brown after all. At the very least, we need to see if he has better dance moves than Dan Orlovsky or Marcus Spears, so an NFL Live dance off should definitely be in our future.