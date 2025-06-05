Photo credit: SportsCenter

Thursday was bountiful with news.

The biggest sports news of the day was that Aaron Rodgers, not to be outshone by Elon Musk and Donald Trump’s feud, announced his intentions to play for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2025. While that obviously deserved airtime on SportsCenter‘s 6 o’clock hour, a former Steeler turned ESPN analyst decided that there was more important news on the day.

While Rodgers’ attention-hogging move was certainly newsworthy, ESPN NFL analyst Ryan Clark saw something bigger than the game itself.

During Thursday’s SportsCenter, Ryan Clark wrapped up his Aaron Rodgers diatribe to offer heartfelt support to Jay Harris after he shared his prostate cancer diagnosis earlier today. pic.twitter.com/5JWluG82ys — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) June 5, 2025

Clark’s focus on Thursday night was on Jay Harris as he anchored SportsCenter. Harris, a steady and respected presence on ESPN for years, revealed earlier in the day that he’d be stepping away for at least a month to undergo surgery for prostate cancer. He shared the news Thursday morning in an ESPN statement and later opened up about it during an interview with Michael Strahan on Good Morning America.

Harris has always been a consummate professional, one of the best and most accomplished SportsCenter anchors of his generation. That’s why Clark made sure to leave room at the end of his Aaron Rodgers segment to say something personal, something bigger than sports.

“And I know everybody in Pittsburgh cares about that,” Clark said while alluding to the Rodgers signing, “but I care about life. Jay Harris, from the moment I walked into ESPN, bro, you have been amazing to me. You’ve made me feel so welcome. You’ve made me feel worthy. You picked up the phone when other people weren’t, just to make me laugh, or just to tell me to keep going. So I’m gonna tell you the same thing, brother: keep going.

“And like I told you on the text message, I’m praying with you. And, hopefully, throughout the month, when you take your time off, getting stronger to come back and inspire us all again, I can make you laugh, or I can text you and tell you to keep going. I love you, man. I’m praying with you. I’m there with you. Keep fighting.”

“I love you, too, Ryan,” Harris replied. “Adam [Schefter], you too. Appreciate both of y’all.”

We appreciate everything Jay Harris has brought to the airwaves over the last two decades. Here’s hoping he’s back on his feet soon, gracing us with his presence back in Bristol sooner rather than later.