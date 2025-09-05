Credit: ESPN

NFL analyst Peter Schrager has hit the ground running since joining ESPN earlier this year. On Friday, he ran into a speed bump in the form of fellow NFL analyst Ryan Clark during an uncomfortable exchange on Get Up.

The Get Up studio crew, which included Schrager, Clark, Dan Orlovsky, Tedy Bruschi, and host Mike Greenberg, was having an animated discussion about Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb’s performance against the Philadelphia Eagles. While he put up a solid night on the stat sheet (7 catches for 110 yards), several crucial drops hurt Dallas late in the game, which they lost 24-20.

Schrager was attempting to defend Lamb, saying that he had a much better night than Eagles wideout A.J. Brown, who only had one reception for eight yards, when Clark chimed in.

“You know what you wake up saying, though? A.J. Brown’s team is 1-0,” Clark said.

“Of course,” added Schrager.

That’s when Clark chimed in and took things in a more personal direction.

Ryan Clark: “That’s the non-player in you” Peter Schrager: “Don’t belittle me like that, I can come and say as three ex-players are saying one thing, and give an alternative perspective” Ryan Clark: “Peter, what I need for you to do is not get mad and let me finish” pic.twitter.com/zbBXdNPQaI — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 5, 2025

“The thing is this, though. And we shouldn’t do this on TV. So, I apologize if people think this is rude — that’s the non-player in you.”

Schrager didn’t appreciate the perceived dig.

“I’m not looking at fantasy football. Ryan, don’t belittle me like that,” Schrager said. “I can come in, as three ex-players are saying one thing, and give an alternative that maybe CeeDee Lamb did play well.”

“What I need you to do is to not get mad and let me finish for one,” Clark responded. “It wasn’t about you, it was going to be about me. I can’t speak for CeeDee Lamb; I’m speaking for me.

“If I go out and I have 12 tackles and I get two interceptions, and then there’s a run late in the game that I miss a tackle and the other team wins the game, I’m not talking to my family on the way home. They’re not calling me as I’m walking to the car. My wife is telling people—because we’ve been through it before—you do not speak if he doesn’t speak.

“I’m not saying that CeeDee Lamb can’t play. I’m not saying that you’re wrong for defending him. I’m talking from the perspective that I know CeeDee Lamb feels. That’s why I prefaced it by saying, ‘This is not about you. I’m not trying to be rude.’ I’m not saying you don’t understand, but what I’m saying is I fully understand.”

Greenberg summed things up as a voice of reason, saying, “I think both sides can be true. I understand what you’re saying, and I understand what you’re saying, and both can be true at the same time. He’s a great player. He played a good game. But those drops wound up costing them the game, and he knows it more than anyone else knows it. That’s what I think we’re trying to say here.”

Ultimately, Greenberg hits it on the head. There can be a healthy discussion about how much blame Lamb deserves for the Cowboys’ loss and whether or not he had a “bad” night. What made the conversation uncomfortable for many was the way Clark approached it, sending a dig (consciously or not) at Schrager, which then turned it into something personal.

Clark has certainly been making headlines recently for his outside-the-box commentary and social media scraps. The Pivot host brings a wealth of knowledge and a player’s perspective to his NFL analysis. However, the conversation has often become about how some of his discussions get oddly personal.