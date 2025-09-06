Photo Credit: ESPN.

ESPN NFL analyst Ryan Clark has apologized for what he said to Peter Schrager on Friday’s episode of Get Up.

While discussing Thursday night’s game between the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles, the Get Up cast discussed the performance of Dallas’ star receiver, CeeDee Lamb, and his Philadelphia counterpart, A. J. Brown. During the discussion, Clark dismissed one of Schrager’s arguments, saying it was “the non-player in you,” which Schrager took exception to.

On Friday night, while sharing his thoughts about the Brazil game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers on X, Clark issued an apology.

He noted his “regret” in the on-air exchange, as well as another that took place off-air.

Today, I had an interaction with my colleague @PSchrags both on and off the air that I regret. I have apologized to Peter and taken accountability with ESPN leadership. I value working with Peter and look forward to this season. My focus will remain on professionalism, teamwork,… — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) September 6, 2025

“Today, I had an interaction with my colleague @PSchrags both on and off the air that I regret,” Clark said. “I have apologized to Peter and taken accountability with ESPN leadership. I value working with Peter and look forward to this season. My focus will remain on professionalism, teamwork, and being a better teammate moving forward.”