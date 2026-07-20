Credit: Late Night with Seth Meyers

ESPN is laying off Ryan Clark, a former NFL defensive back who had become one of the top young faces of the network.

According to The Athletic and OutKick, Clark is out as part of wider layoffs being carried out this week by the Worldwide Leader.

Clark rose from a fan favorite with the telestrator on Scott Van Pelt’s late-night SportsCenter to a full-time primary host on NFL Live and a top contributor to First Take and Get Up. The rising star also was part of Monday Night Countdown, the network’s NFL studio show. Clark’s departure would create a massive fissure in the network’s NFL coverage.

Late-summer talent layoffs are typical at ESPN. Just two years ago, Robert Griffin III was let go from Monday Night Countdown in a move that opened the slot that Clark ultimately filled, along with Sam Ponder, Zach Lowe and others.

A report in June from Front Office Sports signaled talent cuts were coming, in part as a result of the company’s acquisition of NFL Network. Several NFL Network talent have recently been re-signed to deals with ESPN and Disney. The report cited comments from new Disney CEO Josh D’Amaro in a note to staff upon his promotion, in which D’Amaro alluded to “eliminating roles.” Earlier this year, ESPN reportedly cut around 30 behind-the-scenes staffers.

During his time at ESPN, Clark not only flexed sharp football chops but also carved a lane in which he was frequently outspoken on stories outside the lines of the field. On his podcast, The Pivot, Clark often explores personal and societal issues with his co-hosts and their guests.

Occasionally, this has led Clark astray. The LSU alum was forced to apologize after misstating the details around the car accident that led to the death of LSU star Kyren Lacy. He also apologized after pointedly calling out Peter Schrager on-air. He has also regularly feuded with fellow commentators like Griffin over the years.

More than perhaps anyone else at the network, Clark had also become close with star host Stephen A. Smith, most recently going to bat for Smith amid a strange disagreement with fellow First Take contributor Cam Newton.

ESPN is airing its first Super Bowl next February. Its many NFL talent will surely move quickly to absorb Clark’s duties on daytime and game programming.

With The Pivot and Clark’s role on Inside the NFL, he will have a softer landing than some. But Clark had become something of a signature talent at ESPN, and while layoffs were expected, his will be felt particularly deeply.

Clark did not immediately respond to a request for comment.