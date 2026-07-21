Credit: ESPN

Ryan Clark spent 11 years at ESPN, working his way up from operating the telestrator on Scott Van Pelt’s late-night SportsCenter to hosting NFL Live and appearing regularly on Monday Night Countdown, First Take, and Get Up. On Monday afternoon, he found out it was over while the cameras were still rolling.

Andrew Marchand of The Athletic reported on Monday evening that ESPN had severed its relationship with Clark, then followed up with the detail that Clark learned he’d lost his job while NFL Live was still airing, and he didn’t finish the show.

Awful Announcing has since learned the fuller story behind that jarring timeline. Clark was never supposed to find out this way. ESPN had originally penciled in Tuesday as his notification date, folding him into the same broader wave of cuts sweeping through the network and NFL Network alike. But once word of Clark’s impending departure began circulating externally, with a story poised to publish either before or right around the moment NFL Live signed off, ESPN scrambled to reach Clark first, preferring to have a very awkward conversation with Clark instead of him discovering his own firing through somebody else’s byline. OutKick’s Bobby Burack disputes that framing, saying on X that OutKick had actually given ESPN’s PR team an hour’s notice before publishing, specifically so the network could comment and tell Clark itself, and that ESPN spent that hour pulling Clark off the air and tipping off another reporter instead.

Awful Announcing has learned that Clark’s early exit from the broadcast was characterized as a mutual decision rather than one imposed by ESPN.

That account explains ESPN’s scramble once the leak surfaced. It says nothing about where that leak originated, or who inside or adjacent to the company was positioned to whisper Clark’s fate to reporters before ESPN itself had finished drafting an announcement.

The outlet holding that scoop was OutKick, which had Clark’s firing nailed down before Marchand’s own reporting, and well ahead of the Tuesday rollout ESPN had quietly planned. This was not OutKick’s first pass at Clark, either. Back in September, Burack published a report citing unnamed ESPN staffers who allegedly refused to work alongside Clark, attributing their reluctance to his “lack of impulse control and professionalism.”

Fox-owned OutKick has long advocated for Clark’s removal and was paid for this lobbying campaign with the scoop of Clark’s ouster. OutKick’s founder, Clay Travis, was not subtle in gleefully celebrating not only the news, but also how it broke.

If the people who cover sports media actually covered sports media fairly, this would be a huge story. But since they are all white dudes who voted for Kamala they will mostly ignore this detail. But, my goodness, this delectable. Well done @burackbobby_ & @RealDanZak. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) July 20, 2026

Marchand’s own reporting also supplied ESPN’s actual rationale for the firing, as the network had grown frustrated with how Clark spoke, both about and to colleagues, and pointed to his run-in with Peter Schrager as one example. Last September, during a Get Up segment dissecting CeeDee Lamb and A.J. Brown, Clark waved off one of Schrager’s arguments by pointing out that Schrager had never actually played the game. Schrager pushed back live on the air, the clip detonated across social media within hours, and Clark later confessed the tension had spilled offscreen too, issuing a public apology in which he said he’d “taken accountability with ESPN leadership.”

It wasn’t an isolated incident. Months earlier, Clark had waged a public feud with Robert Griffin III over commentary involving Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark, a dispute that turned personal enough that Clark invoked Griffin’s interracial marriage in the exchange, and that Clark ultimately felt compelled to apologize to his own family for how the episode had unfolded.

That history is what Marchand’s reporting says finally caught up with Clark on Monday, but it is now competing with a much different narrative, as OutKick frames it as a victory over what it likes to call the “woke” sports media. ESPN’s own account to reporters paints the leak as something that happened to the network, not something it did. The network’s documented frustrations with Clark, meanwhile, may well be genuine. But those two things can coexist: a company can have real, defensible reasons for letting someone go and still manage to botch the rollout so badly that it handed its most relentless critic(s) the exact ending they’d been chasing all along.

There’s collateral damage here beyond Clark, too. A whole other wave of ESPN and NFL Network staffers were supposed to find out about their own layoffs Tuesday morning, in an orderly, private process. Now they know a leak can blow that timeline up without warning. It’s hard to imagine many of them sleeping well Monday night, waiting to find out if they’re next.

Clark had reportedly been earmarked for substantial involvement in ESPN’s Super Bowl LXI coverage this coming February and was pulling in roughly $2 million annually. He still retains The Pivot and a hosting position on Inside the NFL. What he doesn’t have control over anymore is how his ESPN career ended, with the outlet most determined to see him gone awarded the privilege of telling that story to the world first.