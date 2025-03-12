Screen grab: ESPN

It’s not surprising that Ryan Clark doesn’t want the Pittsburgh Steelers to sign Aaron Rodgers.

What was surprising, however, was the analogy that the former Steelers safety used to make his case.

During Wednesday’s of ESPN’s Get Up, the show’s panel discussed the possibility that Pittsburgh could soon sign the 4-time MVP quarterback. And while Clark had nothing but praise for his former team and head coach, he also noted the disruption that Rodgers is capable of.

“I think that Mike Tomlin can work with anybody. I think that the personality of Mike Tomlin is to find the best in any situation in order to help his team reach its fullest potential,” the ESPN NFL analyst said. “But let’s say you put Scar on the team…”

Come again?

“You know, Scar from the Mufasa movie and The Lion King…” Clark continued.

Ah.

“Do you know what Scar’s name was before Scar? It was Taka. Do you know what Taka meant? Garbage. Wasted,” Clark said. “That’s exactly what could happen if you bring Aaron Rodgers in there. You could have a wasted season. You could have a garbage season.”

Ryan Clark on Aaron Rodgers potentially joining the Steelers: “Mike Tomlin can work with anybody… but let’s say you put Scar on the team. You know, Scar from the Mufasa movie and The Lion King… Do you know what Scar’s name was before Scar? It was Taka. Do you know what Taka… pic.twitter.com/bbPvKJd11B — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) March 12, 2025

The 2011 Pro Bowl selection went on to point out the friction that could be felt within the Steelers’ locker room, as well as between Rodgers and offensive coordinator Arthur Smith. In particular, Clark noted the potentially combustible nature of a passing game that would consist of three unique personalities in Rodgers, DK Metcalf and George Pickens.

“It looks great that you got DK Metcalf and George Pickens out there, but you got two crash outs. So you’re gonna have two crash outs at wide receiver and then the quiet crash out at quarterback?” Clark said. “Hell no. This is not something that I feel in my soul as someone that loves the black and gold. I don’t get all warm and tingly thinking about this.”

The former LSU star then circled back to his Lion King analogy, stating that the Steelers signing Rodgers could turn Pittsburgh into the “Pride Lands.” For the uninitiated, that’s where Scar and the hyenas reside.

“Timon and Pumba ain’t coming to save us,” he added.

The backdrop to all of this — besides the impressive Disney synergy — is that Clark and Rodgers publicly engaged in a feud late in the New York Jets’ disappointing 2024 campaign. After the NFL analyst referred to Rodgers as a “fraud,” the 41-year-old responded by begging to know the former safety’s COVID-19 vaccination status during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, which just so happens to be simulcast on ESPN airwaves.

While it’s been months since the two publicly exchanged words, it appears the bad blood remains. And one can only imagine what other Disney-approved analogies Clark might cook up should Rodgers ultimately land in the Steel City.