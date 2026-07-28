Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Of all the accusations, bad blood, harsh words, and nastiness thrown around last week following Ryan Clark’s swift ejection from his perch at ESPN, the former Steeler’s depiction of his removal as not a layoff is likely the one with staying power, as it would appear to be setting him up to sue his ex-employer.

ESPN characterized Clark’s removal and the removals of scores of his peers as layoffs, meaning the former employees were let go for financial reasons, not for how they did their jobs. Generally, employees don’t sue if they are laid off. If they are fired, it is typically for cause, meaning they did something that led to their ouster, at least from management’s perspective.

And Clark certainly has a few checkmarks in that regard.

On air, he said of Shedeur Sanders, “It’s not just about him being Deion Sanders’ son. It’s about the bravado he carries. It’s about the fact that he looks a certain way. It is about the fact that the color of his skin sometimes at the position can be questioned.”

“It’s not just about him being Deion Sanders’ son. It’s about the bravado he carries. It’s about the fact that he looks a certain way. It is about the fact that the color of his skin sometimes at the position can be questioned.” – Ryan Clark on Shedeur Sanders pic.twitter.com/OsvScp47LE — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) March 12, 2025

There was the incident with Kyren Lacey, an LSU wide receiver who committed suicide in 2024 after he was in a fatal car wreck and under police investigation for it. Clark – as did others – in the immediate aftermath of Lacey’s suicide rejected that he was at fault and called him blameless. Later police footage undermined that contention, and ESPN made Clark apologize.

There was a high-profile rebuke of colleague Pete Schrager, in which the former Steeler told Schrager that, as a non-player, he could not understand the debate at the time. Clark again apologized for those words (as an aside, Howard Cosell is surely turning over in his grave on this one, as he railed against the “jockocracy” in sports TV..

I am not here to say whether Clark was fired or laid off, but he certainly has a number of controversies that could be cited for termination (that said, controversy sells, and that’s been the embraced debate narrative for years at ESPN). It sure smells like a firing, though.

Clearly, Clark is considering a lawsuit; thus, his strenuous descriptions of his dismissal as not a layoff, and telling The Pivot podcast that ESPN is run like a “dictatorship.”

Clark’s agency did not reply for comment.

“Let me put this to bed, I wasn’t laid off. I was fired. They’re using layoffs as a cover and a camouflage for what they already intended on doing,” Clark told The Pivot. “But there was no cause for it. So because there was no cause for it, you couldn’t just fire me. So you had to wait for the layoff so you could camouflage it and veil it.”

The last ESPN personality to sue the mothership was Sage Steele, who got into hot water in 2021 when, on a podcast, she criticized the company’s vaccine mandate and asked why former president Barack Obama is described as African-American if his mother was white.

There are distinct differences between the cases. Steele filed her case while still employed by ESPN, and left only after she settled (she was suspended for her remarks). Steele’s largely conservative approach to certain issues—some might say anti-woke — left her eager to depart (she currently hosts a podcast on Bill Maher’s audio platform). Clark was figuratively dragged off NFL Live mid-segment and has not been shy about his departure.

But there are similarities. If one accepts Clark’s contention that he was fired for cause, both he and Steele were allegedly punished for exercising their First Amendment rights. Both are African American personalities unafraid to bring race into a subject, albeit from different angles.

Steele hired a high-profile employment attorney, Bryan Freedman. Will Clark soon follow her path?

Clark reportedly has a contract worth $2 million a year; it’s unclear if he is owed under that deal or if it is expiring soon. Were he to sue, he’d of course argue he was fired, and that he was singled out for his comments when there is a long history of others at ESPN making controversial remarks.

Steele ultimately settled her suit, and if Clark were to bring a case, that too would be unlikely to reach trial. ESPN doesn’t want to see its management decisions put under a microscope in public. And the Worldwide Leader would surely seek to dismiss the case early on the basis that Clark was laid off, not fired.