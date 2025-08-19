Photo by Liam McGuire, Comeback Media.

Joe Flacco’s return to being a Week 1 starting quarterback earned a lofty comparison from Ryan Clark on ESPN’s Monday Night Countdown.

During Monday’s episode leading into the preseason game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Washington Commanders, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the Cleveland Browns had named Flacco as the Week 1 starting quarterback. Flacco started every game of his career from the time he was drafted in 2008 until he was replaced by Lamar Jackson during the 2018 season. Since the start of the 2019 season, though, it’s been a different story. Flacco has started only 28 games in that time. Only two of those starts, 2019 with the Denver Broncos and 2022 with the New York Jets, came in Week 1.

So, starting for the Browns in Week 1 of the 2025 season is a revival of sorts. And according to Clark, it’s a revival of biblical quality.

“I’m gonna tell you what, man, Joe Flacco must have the faith of a mustard seed,” Clark said. “Because this is the greatest resurrection since Jesus the Christ.”

“Joe Flacco must have the faith of a mustard seed. Because this is the greatest resurrection since Jesus the Christ.” Ryan Clark reacts to Joe Flacco being named the Week 1 starter for the Cleveland Browns. pic.twitter.com/egSeH1HukS — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 18, 2025

As long as the expectations are realistic.