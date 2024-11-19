Ryan Clark said on “Monday Night Countdown” that Jerry Jones is “wrecking” the Cowboys to justify a quiet offseason. Photo Credit: ESPN

These are tough times for the Dallas Cowboys.

The team is reeling with a 3-6 record entering the Monday Night Football game against the Houston Texans. Quarterback Dak Prescott is out for the season, Cowboys players are literally blinded by the sun, the AT&T Stadium roof is falling apart, and owner Jerry Jones is getting ornery with reporters.

This is not what the Cowboys, or their fans, expected this season, especially with Prescott and star receiver CeeDee Lamb recently signed to huge contract extensions.

On ESPN’s Monday Night Countdown, Ryan Clark addressed the team’s epic failure to meet those high expectations.

“I believe the offseason was baffling for us all,” Clark said. “It was a conversation we continue to have. Obviously, the outside perception is, ‘Why are you talking about the Dallas Cowboys all day?'” Number one, because the Dallas Cowboys talk about the Dallas Cowboys all day, so you actually give us something to talk about. And one of those things said by Jerry Jones was that they were going to be ‘all in.’

“And now all we’ve gotten this season as this team has continued to regress … all we’ve gotten is excuses. We haven’t found any solutions. We haven’t found any answers.”

Clark then shared a wild anecdote from his NFL playing days as a metaphor for Jones and the Cowboys.

“I had a homeboy one time in training camp and he was going to miss curfew,” Clark said. “And on the way back, he just wrecked his car on purpose. Because he said, ‘If I wreck my car on purpose, at least I’ve got an excuse why I’m not here.’

“Right now, Jerry Jones has been wrecking this car on purpose this entire season.”

“What a metaphor,” fellow Countdown analyst Jason Kelce said.

“He’s been trying to give us an excuse as to why he didn’t go out and make this team a championship contender,” Clark said.

Ryan Clark on the Dallas Cowboys: “Jerry Jones has been wrecking this car on purpose this entire season. He’s been trying to give us an excuse as to why he didn’t go out and make this team a championship contender.” 🏈🎙️🤠 #NFL pic.twitter.com/BVkqS5tV3S — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 19, 2024



That’s certainly an interesting take on Jones’ and the Cowboys’ tough season. But Clark’s comments raise a pertinent question: Which teammate of his wrecked a car on purpose to avoid punishment for missing curfew?

[ESPN]