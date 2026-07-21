Credit: The Pivot Podcast

Ryan Clark was the first casualty from ESPN’s latest round of layoffs this week, and now he’s making his first comments since the news broke.

Clark was at ESPN for more than a decade, where he worked his way into being one of the network’s most prominent NFL analysts, featured on Scott Van Pelt’s late-night SportsCenter, Monday Night Countdown, NFL Live, Get Up and First Take. Monday afternoon, Clark learned he was being laid off during a commercial break on NFL Live. And Tuesday morning, Clark issued two social media posts to vaguely address his departure.

Sending prayers and love to all those laid off today by ESPN. So many of you have poured your life into that company, & I know how you’re feeling right now. My hope is as this door closes another opens for you all. God bless! — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) July 21, 2026

“Sending prayers and love to all those laid off today by ESPN,” Clark wrote. “So many of you have poured your life into that company, & I know how you’re feeling right now. My hope is as this door closes another opens for you all. God bless!”

Clark also posted a message on Instagram alongside video from his Monday workout which took place prior to learning his ESPN fate.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ryan Clark (@realrclark)

“Before the madness of yesterday, I woke up, got in my Tundra, drove to Planet Fitness, and got to work,” Clark wrote. “The rest of the day was eventful, but the journey continues. My peace is with God, and my humility comes from within. I’ll continue to build myself so the world can never strip me of what’s real.”

As of Tuesday morning, ESPN has reportedly laid off Bart Scott, Charles Davis, Cam Newton, Karl Ravech, Tom Pelissero, Stephania Bell and David Lloyd, in addition to Ryan Clark. Clark’s layoff, however, will go down as the most bizarre, learning he was being let go during an episode of NFL Live. ESPN told Clark during a commercial break after they were alerted OutKick was about to report news on the looming layoff. They presumably didn’t want Clark to find out he was being laid off while on-camera.

While Ryan Clark expressed concern for his now former colleagues who were experiencing the same fate in his Tuesday morning post on X, The Athletic’s Andrew Marchand reported ESPN grew frustrated with the way he spoke to and about colleagues. Marchand pointed to Clark’s on-air altercation with Peter Schrager on Get Up last September. During the awkward incident, Clark dismissed Schrager from making a point because he wasn’t a former player. Clark also feuded with Robert Griffin III last summer, where he cited the former quarterback’s interracial marriage. Clark did apologize for the incidents with Schrager and Griffin.

Ryan Clark signed his current contract with ESPN in Feb. 2024. The new deal came shortly after Clark posted a produced video on social media where he shared frustration over the contract negotiations and expressed a desire to be paid more while working less.

Away from ESPN, Clark also co-hosts the highly successful The Pivot podcast, produced by the sports and entertainment media company he co-owns, The Pivot Podcast LLC. Clark will almost certainly have more to say on his ESPN tenure and departure during a future episode of The Pivot.