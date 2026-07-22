Credit: ESPN, FS1

With Ryan Clark and Cam Newton out at ESPN, Stephen A. Smith will need to retool First Take before the upcoming NFL season.

Clark and Newton were two of the biggest names let go by ESPN as part of their latest round of layoffs, but they represent even bigger losses for First Take. ESPN has gutted its premier daytime studio show in recent years, with Clark and Newton joining Michael Irvin, Shannon Sharpe and Molly Qerim as notable departures. And while Smith remains the undisputed main attraction, he still needs to fill the void left by Clark and Newton.

Sure, ESPN could just look to give heavier doses of Chris Canty, Dan Orlovsky, Louis Riddick, Marcus Spears or Mina Kimes, but if Smith wants to keep First Take from getting monotonous during the NFL season, additions need to be made. Here are five possible names to keep Smith happy on First Take.

Michael Irvin

If ESPN is going to go outside the family to bolster First Take for the upcoming NFL season, Irvin is one of the best candidates. Irvin was a fixture on First Take in 2022, but the 2023 sexual misconduct accusations against him during Super Bowl week led to his abrupt departure. Amid the lawsuit, Smith strongly defended Irvin and made it clear he wanted the former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver back on First Take. ESPN initially declined, but three years after a settlement was reached, Irvin began making guest appearances on First Take again last season. The return implies ESPN is comfortable having Irvin back on their airwaves, and if that’s the case, he remains one of the best options to spark Smith and First Take during the NFL Season.

Chad Johnson

ESPN and Shannon Sharpe aren’t interested in a reunion, but how about doing something with his Nightcap co-host Chad Johnson? When Sharpe was a fixture on First Take, Johnson was vying for a role alongside him on ESPN. And when ESPN parted ways with Sharpe amid the since-settled sexual assault allegations against him, Johnson was on First Take joking about a long-term contract. Recently, Sharpe suggested ESPN tried to lure Johnson during his legal issue. Johnson opted to remain loyal to Sharpe, and in return, Nightcap has continued to be a very successful product. But there’s no reason why Johnson can’t do both. Johnson and ESPN have had mutual interest in the past, but the timing might finally be right now that there’s a void to fill.

Kurt Warner

With the continued integration of NFL Network into ESPN, Warner is one notable analyst who survived the recent cuts. Warner is a big name, and he’s now an ESPN employee. If Smith wants to add new blood to First Take without spending more of ESPN’s money, Warner is one of the most obvious candidates. Unfortunately for Smith and First Take, Warner is unlikely to be a needle mover on a debate show. A few years ago, Warner asked, “When did we decide loud, confrontational analysis is ‘best’ analysis?” which would imply he’s not fit to argue with Stephen A. Smith about the Dallas Cowboys every Monday morning.

Richard Sherman

Richard Sherman has a notable history with First Take after being arguably their most explosive guest ever when he went head-to-head with Skip Bayless back in 2013. Sherman now has a prominent media career, hosting a podcast with The Volume while also working as a studio analyst for Prime Video’s Thursday Night Football. ESPN and Prime have a history of sharing talent with Kirk Herbstreit, so it’s reasonable to assume they could do the same with Sherman. And Sherman dipped his toe in the debate show waters several years ago when he was part of Skip Bayless’s attempt at revitalizing Undisputed without Shannon Sharpe. The new Undisputed wasn’t successful without Sharpe, but Sherman would undoubtedly be able to create some fireworks with Smith on First Take.

Skip Bayless

Surely, everyone reading this was hoping to see Skip Bayless on the list. After a decade-long hiatus from ESPN, Bayless returned to the show he built earlier this year for a one-day reunion with Smith. Bayless and Smith mostly played the hits, touching on Tim Tebow, LeBron James and the Dallas Cowboys. And while many people asked “why?” about their reunion earlier this year, now ESPN has a void to fill.

Bayless might enjoy working on his eponymous YouTube show, but he likely has a thirst for the notoriety that still comes with being on ESPN. The question is whether Bayless would be okay with a Chris “Mad Dog” Russo-style contract and role. Because while ESPN might be okay with Bayless being a contributor to First Take, they’re not going to be interested in paying him to be the face of anything anymore.