Syndication: Daytona Beach News-Journal

The interview between Cam Newton and Jason Whitlock is having a ripple effect that goes far beyond a single podcast. It is now extending to the relationship the former Carolina Panthers quarterback has with his ESPN colleagues like fellow First Take contributor Ryan Clark.

Newton had Whitlock on his 4th & 1 podcast for a lengthy sit-down. Even though the pair have exchanged words over the years, the interview made more news regarding Whitlock’s years-long feud with fellow First Take star Stephen A. Smith. Newton gave Whitlock free reign to lob even more grenades in Smith’s direction, which Smith clearly did not appreciate.

But he’s not the only one at ESPN who wasn’t fond of Cam Newton platforming Jason Whitlock.

In a post on social media, Ryan Clark addressed the situation. And although he didn’t mention anyone by name, it was very clear who and what he was talking about.

If someone shows you love, has you on “their” show twice a week… at least. You don’t bring his known enemy on your show and allow your guest to talk 💩 about person. That’s not G at all. Loyalty is at a minimum these days. — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) March 24, 2026

“If someone shows you love, has you on “their” show twice a week… at least. You don’t bring his known enemy on your show and allow your guest to talk [poop emoji] about person. That’s not G at all. Loyalty is at a minimum these days,” Clark tweeted.

Cam Newton filled the void left by Shannon Sharpe as First Take’s star football analyst, signing a new multi-year deal before the last football season. And his brash persona and colorful personality has caused even more waves and headlines than Sharpe did during his time at ESPN.

And as he has shown throughout his playing days and his media career, Cam Newton is going to take a backseat to nobody else – for better and for worse. But at First Take, which is Stephen A. Smith’s personal fiefdom where he is the main star and executive producer, that isn’t going to play well.

Ryan Clark has had his fair share of controversies in the last year, but ESPN has stood by him and he has continued to be a mainstay on First Take. The relationship between Clark and Smith goes back years. Smith very publicly had Clark’s back during his feud with Robert Griffin III.

On the other hand, Newton is a relative newbie on the First Take set. And his own media career exists largely outside the ESPN ecosystem. Given the way this story has taken on a life of its own, it’s fair now to question what kind of impact this interview might have on his ESPN future.

At the very least, the warning signal coming from another ESPN and First Take star couldn’t be more clear. When it comes to anything that may result in a shot fired towards Stephen A. Smith, tread lightly.