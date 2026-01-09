Photo Credit: ESPN

A targeting review during the Miami-Ole Miss College Football Playoff semifinal at the Fiesta Bowl left ESPN rules analyst Bill LeMonnier playing both sides.

With 3:52 to go in the first quarter, Miami quarterback Carson Beck connected with Malachi Toney for a 14-yard gain, and Ole Miss safety Nick Cull was called for targeting on the play.

As officials went to review the targeting call, LeMonnier thought it “shouldn’t take long” to confirm the initial ruling.

“Definitely defenseless player,” LeMonnier told play-by-play announcer Chris Fowler and color commentator Kirk Herbstreit. “Strong hit to the head, neck area. This shouldn’t take long.”

So, LeMonnier made a targeting ruling seem obvious.

But after review, officials determined that there was no foul for targeting.

LeMonnier proceeded to explain why that would be the case.

“You disagree with the replay official?” Fowler asked LeMonnier.

“Well, they’re looking, they also have to have an indicator in there,” LeMonnier said. “You know a launch, a thrust, that type of thing. And running straight into him, they deemed that is not targeting.”

Speaking with so much certainty on a ruling, only to then explain why the officials understandably came to the opposite conclusion. That’s not a great look, and it frustrates viewers.

Either don’t speak with so much conviction on what the call should be (which then leads viewers to believe that should be the call), or keep that conviction through the ruling.