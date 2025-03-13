Tallahassee City Commissioner Curtis Richardson’s tater tots are one of the new menu items at Andrew’s. The restaurant’s new menu was revealed Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019. Andrews New Menu 021919 Ts 027

Sports announcers always have an anecdote or two tucked away to share with the audience, which is how fans learned that BYU star Richie Saunders’ great-grandfather did something really important.

ESPN2 announcer Roxy Bernstein and analysts Sean Farnham and King McClure called Wednesday night’s Big 12 Tournament game between Kansas and UCF. During the second half, they looked ahead to Wednesday’s tournament schedule, and the matchup between No. 17 BYU and No. 12 Iowa State.

BYU won that game thanks to late heroics from star Richie Saunders, who led the Cougars with 23 points. Bernstein couldn’t have known what would happen in that game, but he threw out a great bit of trivia on Saunders’ great-grandfather.

He invented Tater Tots.

“His great-grandfather invented Tater Tots,” Bernstein said. “Which makes me love him even that much more.”

“Is this a true story?” McClure asked.

“100% it’s a true story,” Bernstein said.

“Invented Tater Tots?” an incredulous McClure repeated.

“Richie Saunders …” Bernstein said.

“Richie Saunders’ great-grandfather …” Farnham said.

“Richie Saunders’ great-grandfather invented Tater Tots,” Bernstein said.

“You learn something new every day,” McClure said.

BYU’s Richie Saunders great grandfather invented tater tots?? Learn something new every day.

pic.twitter.com/6t8AVcEcmA — Mark Titus Show (@MarkTitusShow) March 13, 2025

Brothers Theodore Golden Grigg and F. Nephi Grigg, founders of Ore-Ida, invented Tater Tots in 1953. How we got to mid-March without this piece of arcane yet fascinating trivia about Saunders getting spread around is a mystery, but following Bernstein’s reveal the news spread on social media.

Richie Saunders’ great-grandpa inventing tater tots is gonna be the feature story of March Madness if BYU makes it to the second week. folks, this could be bigger than Zach Wilson driving 10 hours to train with John Beck.pic.twitter.com/TqI2JPtZNc — Jeremiah Hale (@jeremiah__hale) March 13, 2025