Robert Griffin III during the Pro Bowl Skills competition. Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports. Screengrab via ESPN.

Robert Griffin III and Sam Ponder’s times at ESPN have reportedly come to an end.

According to The Athletic’s Andrew Marchand, the Disney-owned network has fired both Griffin and Ponder. Per Marchand, the moves are considered to be budgetary and are the only two layoffs expected at this time.

Coincidentally or not, the news of Griffin’s firing comes one day after the 2011 Heisman Trophy winner criticized anyone still mocking Florida State for being snubbed from last season’s College Football Playoff. Many took his comments as a thinly veiled shot at ESPN’s Paul Finebaum, who had done just that one day prior.

Anyone who is throwing shade at or trying to take cheap shots at Florida State for being left out of the College Football Playoff last year must be out of touch with reality. FSU wasn’t a team that was kept out because they lost a game down the stretch. They are a team that were… pic.twitter.com/srmP9mtz0J — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) August 14, 2024

The 2012 NFL Rookie of the Year had been considered a rising star at ESPN since joining the company in 2021. In addition to calling college football games, he served as an analyst on Monday Night Countdown, although he was replaced earlier this year following the hiring of Jason Kelce.

As for Ponder, she had been a staple at the Worldwide Leader since 2011, working her way up from being a sideline reporter for the Longhorn Network to becoming the host of Sunday NFL Countdown. It’s worth noting that Ponder has increasingly strayed from ESPN’s preference that its personalities “stick to sports” in recent months, which could provide some clues regarding her next destination.

Despite Griffin and Ponder’s firings reportedly being budgetary in nature, the fact that they both happened so close to the start of the college football and NFL seasons certainly raises some questions. And with both figures being plenty vocal on social media, one would imagine that there will be no shortage of fallout from this round of cuts.

