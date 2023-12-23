Feb 2, 2023; Henderson, NV, USA; Robert Griffin III during the Pro Bowl Skills competition at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Facility. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN analyst Robert Griffin III has been known to take some of his commentary right to the edge when it comes to sexual innuendoes.

Network executives actually think he went over that line on at least one occasion and gave him a warning.

The former NFL quarterback told the Up & Adams Show Friday that he got a phone call after he did a college football game last year.

“We had this game for Oregon State,” RGIII told FanDuel host Kay Adams. “I’m calling the game, and it’s Oregon State against Stanford. Early in the game, I’m like, ‘Let’s see how much wood these Beavers can take. I had like six other borderline things that I said in that game.”

“I got a call after that game because it was way too much. It was egregious. It wasn’t like ‘Hey, you’re gonna get fired if you keep doing this.’ But it was like, ‘Hey, you probably shouldn’t keep doing this.'”

.@RGIII on getting in trouble with ESPN after calling a game ?@heykayadams pic.twitter.com/CujT5oJvnV — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) December 22, 2023

It’s interesting Griffin got a warning on that, given he’s dropped some other sexual innuendoes that many fans would find, as he described, more “egregious.” During a September 2022 game between Michigan State and Washington, he made not one, but two NSFW quips that went viral.

In one situation, he told broadcast partner Mark Jones he had a new nickname for Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr.

“Big Penix energy,” Griffin said. “He got big Penix energy.”

Lmao RGIII just said it pic.twitter.com/mQnJsDg3S5 — Ben Ross (@BenRossTweets) September 18, 2022

Griffin later cracked a joke after Michigan State center Nick Samac got flagged for an illegal snap.

“You know what we call that?” Griffin asked rhetorically. “Premature snapulation.”

BRUH DID @RGIII JUST REALLY SAY THIS ON NATIONAL TV?! “You know what we call that… premature snapulation” pic.twitter.com/pi9cDsfRrg — John // Largest of Truzz (@gochujangpapi) September 18, 2022

Of course, sometimes the jokes practically write themselves, like the time Michigan’s Alex Orji ran for a touchdown, and RGIII proclaimed, “there’s an orgy in the end zone!”

Now we know that some execs at ESPN are bothered by Griffin’s innuendoes. That might explain why he hasn’t gone viral recently with any Penix jokes.

