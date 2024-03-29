Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

When The Athletic’s Andrew Marchand reported earlier this week that ESPN was “aggressively pursuing” the recently-retired Jason Kelce for Monday Night Countdown, it came with the caveat that should the Worldwide Leader land the 36-year-old Kelce, he would likely replace Robert Griffin III, who has been a part of the program since 2022.

And as someone once viewed as a rising star in the industry, it’s a bit weird that someone would put him as the guy to make way for Kelce. But the 2011 Heisman Trophy winner, according to Marchand, “has leveled off, putting him at serious risk of being out on Mondays.”

ESPN seems to believe that Griffin’s performance has plateaued, showing no apparent signs that he’ll become a future star for the network. Perhaps this is a reasonable assessment, but it raises the question: Why is ESPN seemingly sidelining the 34-year-old Griffin?

Is it that they don’t get him?

Griffin is quirky. He’ll dive into a lake and rip his pants, race a hawk in a 40-yard dash on national television, join Dabo Swinney in Clemson’s running down the hill tradition, and make sexual innuendos that get him in trouble with the network.

Perhaps there’s an element of humor—or lack thereof—that ESPN doesn’t want on its airwaves or merely doesn’t get. Some people could find Griffin’s humor cringe-worthy, and others could find that it adds a different element to the Monday Night Countdown set. But maybe the Worldwide Leader thinks that Kelce—and his personality—would be a better fit alongside Ryan Clark and Marcus Spears.

If that’s the case, what does ESPN see him as?

Griffin is versatile because he’s worn many hats for the network and has done a great job as a college football analyst. He’s had great chemistry with Mark Jones and Bob Wischusen, bringing a modern perspective from the quarterback position while also not being afraid to touch the elephant in the room, which is analytics. It’s hard to envision that he’ll be leaving the college football booth anytime soon, but will they relegate him to that role?

Griffin also shines on Get Up and First Take. He’s a good heel to Dan Orlovsky because the two bring differing perspectives from different backgrounds. Griffin is a former No. 2 overall pick, while Orlovsky was a fifth-round pick out of UConn. Their paths eventually led to Bristol, but they didn’t get there the same. And while there’s always a sense of longing for having more and more quarterbacks in the media, considering their knowledge and worldview, is it possible that ESPN found his voice redundant? We don’t know what this means for his future on those shows, but moving him off of the Monday Night Countdown coverage tells us that ESPN doesn’t value Griffin as it once did, particularly in the NFL sphere.

And with the constant desire for fresh voices, perhaps ESPN views Griffin’s contributions as repetitive.

Griffin’s social media activity adds another layer to the situation. He embraces his unconventional personality and humor online, which has sometimes landed him in hot water with ESPN. Previous warnings about “inappropriate jokes” during broadcasts suggest a potential clash between his online persona and ESPN’s content standards. This, coupled with his public feud with former coach Jay Gruden, might raise eyebrows at the network.

Every time you want to shower with Wifey, the kids just won’t let you. pic.twitter.com/Pfonsl7UrZ — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) March 10, 2023

Griffin’s strong opinions on player empowerment, which recently ruffled feathers, fuel the fire. His public advocacy for Caleb Williams to reject the Chicago Bears, echoing Eli Manning’s draft-day maneuver, sparked debate. Griffin’s vocal support for player empowerment might be considered controversial by some NFL executives, like Chicago’s Ryan Poles, who was unnerved by his comments.

Griffin wants to champion other quarterbacks, but he’s also low-key trying to take their jobs. He has made it known on several occasions that he would explore possibilities of returning to the NFL in the right situation.

He is adding to his media resume month after month but also admits he could jump ship at any time. Griffin’s situation is not uniquely his, but he can’t help but speak about it publicly and earn a bunch of rightful clowning among sports fans.

While he’s been clowned, it also feels like a sideswipe at him. You just hardly ever hear something like “their future isn’t as bright as it once was,” especially when it comes to a 34-year-old former player—and a quarterback at that—in the media.

Griffin would seem to check every box on paper – he won a Heisman Trophy, was a high NFL draft pick, can cover both pro and college football, work in the booth and the studio, has tons of charisma, gives fresh insights, and can communicate a very modern approach to the game. If ESPN doesn’t see a bright future for him at the network, does that say more about Griffin or Bristol?

Only time will tell if ESPN will find a niche for Griffin’s unique personality and skillset within their overall football coverage. Whether he embraces a more traditional analyst role or carves out his own space, Griffin’s future in sports media remains to be seen.