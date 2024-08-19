Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Robert Griffin III is dealing with a whirlwind of emotions, but that doesn’t mean the ousted ESPN college football and NFL personality will stay silent.

In fact, he’s done anything but since it was announced that he and Sam Ponder were being let go for what were reportedly “budgetary reasons.” To this point, RG3 has been more cryptic, if anything. Yes, he’s offered his thanks to the Worldwide Leader, offered a hilarious response in reaction to the news, and promised more as the days come ahead, but he hasn’t told his side of events.

It was only recently that Griffin promised answers from his end as he teased more to come in a post on X. On Sunday, Griffin wrote that he and his family were overwhelmed with the outpouring of love and support from everyone in the business, as well as those on social media over the past 72 hours or so.

“Your support means everything to us, and I can’t wait to connect with you all directly about everything,” he wrote.

Griffin also used it as an opportunity to promote his Outta Pocket with RG3 podcast, which he hosts for Wave Sports + Entertainment. He’ll likely sit down in the coming days to offer his own perspective on ESPN letting him go despite having two years remaining on his contract.

“We’re honored that you love the way we cover sports, tell stories, and celebrate life,” Griffin added. “As a family we try to inspire people to be their best everyday, but it’s YOU who inspire us to push even harder. Let’s keep this journey going together.”

As I sit here with my family on this beautiful day, we are overwhelmed with the outpouring of love and support from you guys over the last past 72+ hours. YOU GUYS ARE THE ABSOLUTE BEST. Your support means everything to us, and I can’t wait to connect with you all directly… pic.twitter.com/mfECVWV4l7 — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) August 18, 2024

In response to Awful Announcing’s article on Monday, which argued that ESPN made a mistake letting him go, Griffin quoted the story with a one-minute, 19-second clip from the 2005 film Coach Carter, in which the famed “Our deepest fear is not that we are inadequate; our deepest fear is that we are powerful beyond measure” speech played.

Again, another cryptic post hinting at something deeper.

The former NFL quarterback’s decision to quote a powerful passage from Coach Carter suggests a deeper narrative is about to unfold. Is he preparing to share a story of adversity and resilience or perhaps even a more in-depth examination of his time at ESPN?

We’ll have to wait to find out.

However, rather than retreating into the shadows, RG3 has chosen a more public and strategic approach to address his uncertain future in sports media.

