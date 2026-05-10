Credit: ESPN

ESPN will be without one of its top analysts for a pivotal Game 4 between the New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday afternoon.

Prior to tip-off, ESPN lead NBA play-by-play announcer Mike Breen opened the telecast with just one person, rather than the usual two, standing next to him courtside. Breen was joined by Tim Legler, one half of ESPN’s top NBA analyst duo, while Richard Jefferson was nowhere to be found.

Breen addressed the situation shortly after appearing on camera, joking that Jefferson had been downgraded to “out” due to an illness.

Richard Jefferson is out for Game 4 of Knicks-76ers with an illness. Mike Breen and Tim Legler will call the game as a two-man booth. pic.twitter.com/n7LYyat5v6 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) May 10, 2026

“Along with Tim Legler, Mike Breen on hand. Our colleague, Richard Jefferson, earlier today was listed as questionable with an illness. Well, unfortunately he’s been downgraded to out,” Breen said. “He is really feeling under the weather. And in honor of Richard tonight, we’ll have multiple on-cameras throughout the course of our telecast to pay tribute to our beloved partner.”

“And I’ll be sure to have a beer nearby, as I know Richard would love that,” Legler joked.

Of course, it is ESPN’s first year trotting out the trio of Breen, Legler, and Jefferson as its top booth after Legler replaced former lead analyst Doris Burke on the No. 1 team this season. The group is scheduled to call the NBA Finals together for the first time next month.

Considering the Knicks are up 3-0 over the 76ers for the series, it’s not the worst game in the world for Jefferson to miss. Although the Knicks can advance to the Eastern Conference Finals on Sunday, if it doesn’t happen now it’ll almost certainly happen later on in the series. And it’s almost always preferable to have sick announcers sit out, as it can be a struggle to listen to a hoarse broadcaster over the course of an entire game.