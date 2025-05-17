Photo by Allen Kee / ESPN Images

When the Dallas Mavericks won the 2025 NBA Draft Lottery, Bill Simmons vowed to be morally outraged.

He delivered on his promise, as did The Ringer’s Joe House. And so did just about everyone else, really, except Nick Wright. It reminded Jim Rome of David Stern’s bizarre response to the rigged NBA Draft theory, because once again, everyone was theorizing that the league had rewarded a team for trading their superstar player to the Los Angeles Lakers with a No. 1 overall pick.

See: Zion Williamson. Almost Chris Paul. And, now, Luka Dončić.

Everyone has a theory. And in a league that thrives on drama, that’s part of the spectacle.

Richard Jefferson leaned into the spectacle on his Road Trippin’ podcast, but also offered a slightly more grounded perspective that sometimes, the two percent just happens.

“Everyone wants to say it’s rigged, but the NBA likes that illusion of this,” the NBA on ESPN analyst explained. “They like it. It’s part of the allure. The NBA is the most dramatic sport. It’s the second-biggest sport in the world, but it is the most dramatic. I stand by that basketball is more dramatic per capita than soccer, worldwide. And I’m not saying like worldwide we know soccer’s bigger; I’m saying the drama that goes into basketball players on and off the court, whether it’s the job, whether it’s the [inaudible]. All the drama that basketball’s delivering, the pettiness, the dads on the court talking sh*t to Hall of Famers, the NBA is always full of some sh*t.”

The idea that the NBA wants the conspiracy theories to run rampant might seem far-fetched until you realize just how much of the league’s narrative fuel comes from the off-court narratives. And yet, as Jefferson points out, that doesn’t mean the lottery itself is a sham.

“There’s billionaires out there competing for Cooper Flagg,” Jefferson continues. “You think the Washington Wizards owner (Ted Leonsis) is going to let something be rigged and miss out on a guy that changes his franchise? Steph [Curry] changed the Warriors’ franchise. It was like $450 million when [Joe Lacob] bought it, to $4 billion now. Players that change your franchise by billions? You think they’re just going to be like, ‘Oh, the Spurs got Wemby and Tim [Duncan]; it’s rigged.'”

There’s no secret plot orchestrated by Adam Silver, at least not in Jefferson’s eyes. As the third member on ESPN’s lead NBA broadcast team, he doesn’t buy the idea that a group of billionaire owners who can’t even align on basic league policies would quietly concede a franchise-altering talent if the outcome were truly predetermined.

“You think these owners would just let Wemby go to San Antonio for the sake of the f*cking league?” Jefferson asked. “You think [James] Dolan would do that? You think [Mat] Ishbia would do that? You think Jeanie Buss would allow that to happen? Hell no. That’s why the Chris Paul trade didn’t go through. The Chris Paul trade didn’t go through to the Lakers because the owners stopped that sh*t. They was like, ‘Nah, we ain’t having that.’ But y’all think they’re going to let them rig the draft, or draft lottery? Come on.”

Jefferson doesn’t deny that the league invites coincidence, sometimes a little too comfortably. You got him there.

It’s easy to connect the dots if you want to; Jefferson even encourages it because he gets the impulse.

“I know it not to be true,” the 17-year NBA vet said. “But I 100% agree with y’all with the rabbit hole. Some of this sh*t is too much of a coincidence.

In the short term, the Mavericks just won the Cooper Flagg sweepstakes, and the NBA got another round of oxygen to fuel its never-ending drama cycle. But the bigger question is whether the league can keep feeding into the drama without eroding public trust, especially as the rabbit hole keeps getting deeper.