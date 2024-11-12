Photo by Melina Pizano / ESPN Images

The never-ending musical chairs in ESPN’s NBA broadcast booth will reportedly continue into the new year. Still, Richard Jefferson remains a top candidate to replace JJ Redick alongside Mike Breen and Doris Burke.

In the latest episode of his podcast Marchand Sports Media, sports media insider Andrew Marchand reported that Jefferson is “still the favorite” to join the three-person booth and call the 2025 NBA Finals, but ESPN could be patient as it tries to compete with new NBA rightsholders Amazon and NBC for broadcasting talent.

“ESPN is still kind of in a holding pattern at the moment,” Marchand said. “I would still say Richard Jefferson is the favorite, but it might just be a one-year stopgap. I think that ESPN looks at maybe adding a huge name to that crew.”

Previously, the tandem of Jefferson and Ryan Ruocco was considered the clear No. 2 group at ESPN, waiting in the wings for whenever Breen retired. But that was back when Doc Rivers called games with Breen and Burke, and Redick was part of the booth alongside Jefferson and Ruocco.

A lot has changed since then. Rivers went back into coaching, and then his replacement, Redick, did as well.

To make matters worse for ESPN’s NBA production staff, it now has to worry about Prime Video and NBC poaching talent. That includes Jefferson.

“For Jefferson, I think Amazon has interest in him. So I think there’s a very good chance if he does well, that either it works out at ESPN and he gets the job, or maybe with Amazon,” Marchand added. “If I’m him, I try to do a Greg Olsen-type deal. Pay me for being the No. 1 guy, and if I end up being the No. 2, pay me and give me a little bit of a premium to be the No. 2. At least, that’s what I’d try for. I don’t know if ESPN would go for that.”

In theory, Jefferson has the background and temperament to be a solid third option. A longtime journeyman like Redick, he played with and against many of the stars and coaches dominating the NBA today. But he has more experience calling games than Redick did, having started at YES Network back in 2018.

Jefferson is also a great team player on TV. Whether in the studio or the booth, he is happy to play off his colleagues and bring a light touch. When the moment calls for it, he can bring detailed analysis and hype, but he’s not overbearing, unlike Redick and others.

In many ways, Jefferson is probably the closest thing to an heir apparent to TNT’s Reggie Miller as a broadcaster. It’s no surprise executives are lining up to hire him.

Marchand reports ESPN will wait until January to decide on its top booth, so Jefferson has until then to make an even stronger impression.

After that, the Worldwide Leader could elect to pursue a higher-profile or more experienced analyst like Miller, Jamal Crawford, Dwyane Wade, or someone new as TNT loses its package and a bidding war ramps up in 2025.

