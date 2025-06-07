Photo Credit: SEC Network

Judging by his apparel, we’re guessing that Richard Jefferson is a fan of his broadcast partner, fellow NBA on ESPN analyst Doris Burke.

Jefferson was at Oklahoma City’s Devon Park on Friday for the rubber match of the Women’s College World Series between Texas Tech and Texas. Before the game, Jefferson appeared on the SEC Network pregame show for an interview with Haylie McCleney, Tori Vidales and Alyssa Lang. He was wearing a shirt that said, “My Favorite Broadcaster is Doris Burke.”

🏀🤝🥎 @ESPNNBA Finals analyst @Rjeff24 joined @SECNetwork SEC Now before #WCWS Finals Game 3, showing his support for Softball and his booth-mate Doris Burke pic.twitter.com/dtxygjyu9g — Ben Cafardo (@Ben_ESPN) June 7, 2025

Championship mindset 🥎💍@Rjeff24 talks about what it takes to win on the biggest stage. pic.twitter.com/uPPxA3Ylph — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) June 7, 2025

When shown in the crowd during the game, Jefferson made a point to emphasize the message on his shirt.

Richard Jefferson ain’t playing about Doris lol pic.twitter.com/dvtyGDsjqQ — ቶማስ ካሳሁን 🇪🇹✊🏾 (@TomasKassahun) June 7, 2025

Jefferson and Burke, along with play-by-play man Mike Breen, are the top announce team for ESPN/ABC’s NBA coverage. Before Game 1 on Thursday, there was a lot of speculation about how much longer Burke would remain on the team. It was a talking point not just in media circles but also of Indiana Pacers coach Rick Carlisle, who criticized the leaks speculating on Burke’s future and defended her work as an analyst in a press conference before Game 1.