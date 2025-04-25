Richard Jefferson on NBA Today Photo credit: NBA Today on ESPN2
Everyone thought Adam Schefter looked absolutely ridiculous in his get-up for Round 1 of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Well… not everyone.

Awful Announcing’s Drew Lerner panned Schefter’s outfit, writing that ESPN’s lead NFL insider “opted for a heinous draft day wardrobe featuring a hoodie, necktie, and suit jacket.”

A cashmere hoodie paired with a full-Windsor knot is a fashion line most wouldn’t dare cross, but Adam Schefter leapt over it. While he got little love from AA, he earned some praise inside the Bristol bubble, namely, from Richard Jefferson, who’s no stranger to rocking the hoodie-under-blazer combo himself.

“I want to tell you, the tie, hoodie with the print on the suit, oh my god,” Jefferson exclaimed. “That might be the greatest suit/hoodie combo I’ve ever seen. Matching tie; I’m gonna have to steal it. I get it’s cold in Green Bay. I’m glad — I would give a little credit to [Dan] Orlovsky for introducing the hoodie to the broadcast booth. I felt like I really made it my own, but [Schefter’s] taking it to a whole new level.”

A level that famed menswear critic Derek Guy didn’t exactly endorse:

“That’s a chef’s kiss,” Jefferson quipped.

And yes — the pun was absolutely intended.

So was Schefter’s outfit of choice. This isn’t the first time he’s made a bold sartorial decision. Remember last year, when he rocked a quarter-zip under a sports coat? That, too, was a choice.

Over the years, Adam Schefter has been accused of making questionable calls, but usually, it’s in the realm of reporting or social media. This time, though, it was his fashion that made waves, and not in the way he might’ve hoped.

At least Adam Schefter has Richardson Jefferson in his corner, even if his outfit didn’t get unanimous internet approval.

