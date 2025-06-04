Apr 22, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Former professional wrestler Ric Flair speaks to the crowd before game two of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Minnesota Timberwolves at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

If you’ve ever found yourself wondering what Ric Flair’s opinion is on some of ESPN’s basketball commentators, you may be in luck.

Less than a week after saying (in a since-deleted post on X) that legendary wrestling announcer Jim Ross was always “seeking attention” as he battles cancer, Flair shared his opinions on Monica McNutt, Chiney Ogwumike, Alan Hahn and Kendrick Perkins, while also coming to the defense of LeBron James.

Judging by his post, we can say that Flair is a fan of McNutt and Ogwumike — as well as James. Flair, on the other hand, is does not seem to be crazy about Hahn or Perkins.

Good God, Could We Have A Lot More @McNuttMonica & @chiney And A Lot Less @alanhahn Who Has Never Done Anything And Couldn’t Do 10 Push Ups On The Best Day Of His Life- And If You Ever Call @KingJames Old Again, I Will Find You! Big Perk @KendrickPerkins, When You’re A Two Time… pic.twitter.com/9fD9tyCy8D — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) June 3, 2025

“Good God, Could We Have A Lot More @McNuttMonica & @chiney And A Lot Less @alanhahn Who Has Never Done Anything And Couldn’t Do 10 Push Ups On The Best Day Of His Life- And If You Ever Call @KingJames Old Again, I Will Find You,” Flair said. “Big Perk @KendrickPerkins , When You’re A Two Time All American And A Two Time All Star, Get Back To Me Then! WOOOOO!”

Hahn notably said that James looked “old” following Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals in 2023. Interestingly enough, Flair’s criticism of Hahn and defense of James came on the same day Hahn said that James was still the face of the NBA and would be even if Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Oklahoma City Thunder to an NBA Championship.