Professional wrestler Ric Flair entertained fans worldwide for decades with his flashy style and tremendous in-ring work.

Flair wrestled matches in every decade from the 1970s to the 2020s, though the bulk of his career as a top star was from the 1970s to the 1990s.

Flair’s in-ring career ended in 2011, except for one final match in 2022. Since then, he has stayed relevant by appearing with or for various sports teams, rappers, and commercials.

This week, ESPN unveiled a list of the 21st century’s 100 greatest athletes. On Wednesday, Flair took to his X account, seemingly unaware that the list only covers the past 24 years.

How In The Hell On God’s Green Earth Is Ric Flair Not Considered To Be One Of The Top 100 Athletes In The World??? I Should Actually Be In The Top 10. 16 World Titles, Actually 22. 1,200 Hour Matches, 15 Years Without A Day Off; A Cultural Icon & Worldwide Sensation. Good Lord,… pic.twitter.com/Ebx2bOZHA1 — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) July 17, 2024

Flair’s post also mentions that he never pulled out of a match due to a “calf muscle strain,” which feels like a particular and pointed reference to someone on the list. Thankfully, Flair doesn’t have an issue with quarterback Tom Brady being above him.

The 75-year-old was a great wrestler and athlete overall in his time. But his time passed long ago, and now he comes off as a sad old man looking to relive his glory days.

