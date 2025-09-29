Screen grab: ESPN

It was just one month ago that Shedeur Sanders was one of the biggest stories in the NFL.

But while the former Colorado star has largely faded from the spotlight as the Cleveland Browns’ third-string quarterback, it appears he’s ready to reemerge.

Last week, Sanders made the rare in-season headline when he told ESPN Cleveland that he’s capable of providing better quarterback play than some of the current starters in the league. And while he didn’t name names, one of those situations could very well be in Cleveland, as Joe Flacco has faltered through the first four weeks of the 2025 campaign.

With the Browns sitting at 1-3 following a 34-10 loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday, many figure it’s only a matter of time until Cleveland makes a change at quarterback. But when it comes to Sanders’ status as a viable alternative, ESPN’s Rex Ryan has some issues with the rookie signal-caller’s approach.

“Something’s missing with this kid. This kid talks and he runs his mouth. Like he said, ‘I can be a starting quarterback’ with his arms crossed like this,” Ryan said, referring to Sanders’ comments last week. “Get your ass in the front row and study and do all that. If I know, the whole league knows. Quit being an embarrassment that way. You’ve got the talent to be the quarterback, you should be. You should be embarrassed that you’re not the quarterback now.”

Rex Ryan on Shedeur Sanders: “This kid talks and he runs his mouth. Like he said, ‘I can be a starting quarterback’ with his arms crossed like this. Get your ass in the front row and study and do all that. If I know, the whole league knows. Quit being an embarrassment that way.… pic.twitter.com/onAE0caWKu — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 29, 2025

Ryan’s comments are notable, and not just because he delivered them with his trademark bravado. Particularly the part where he said, “if I know, the whole league knows,” which seemingly implies he’s been privy to insider information regarding Sanders’ preparation that doesn’t paint him in the most positive light.

While it’s been widely assumed that Sanders will eventually get his chance in what is increasingly looking to be a lost season for the Browns, Ryan’s commentary suggests that might not be a foregone conclusion. It’s also worth noting that Sanders isn’t even the next man up in Cleveland, as fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel has sat ahead of him on the Browns’ depth chart throughout the offseason and for the first four weeks of the regular season.