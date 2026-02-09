Screen grab: ESPN

As Adam Schefter ran down a list of recent NFL coaching hires during ESPN’s pregame Super Bowl coverage on Sunday, he saved the most sentimental for last.

Turning his attention to the New York Jets, ESPN’s NFL insider made note of Gang Green’s recent addition of Seth Ryan as the team’s new passing-game coordinator. The 31-year-old Ryan is no stranger to the franchise — or ESPN, for that matter — as he is the son of former Jets head coach Rex Ryan, who happened to be on the network’s panel as Schefter shared the news.

“Hey, this is the third generation of Ryans in New York,” Schefter said, referring to Rex and Buddy Ryan’s previous stints with the Jets. “Hopefully, there’s a Ryan smart enough to bring [Mike Greenberg] a little bit of happiness. We got Buddy Ryan, Rex Ryan, and now Seth Ryan with the Jets, all in the family and a tremendous story. We all now have to root for the Jets.”

Rex Ryan didn’t disagree. And after jokingly chiding his son for breaking family tradition by becoming an offensive-minded coach, he proceeded to predict that the former Detroit Lions assistant would follow in his father and grandfather’s footsteps not just in New York, but by eventually becoming an NFL head coach.

“This guy’s legit and he’s going to be on the sideline being a head coach one of these days too. I’m gonna tell you what — with the sweater vest,” the 63-year-old said, referring to his own signature coaching attire. “Go for it, kid.”

The heartwarming moment, however, didn’t stop Greenberg’s well-earned Jets misery from making an appearance.

“I can’t tell you guys how much joy it has brought me over the years, so I’m glad to welcome you on board,” the ESPN star said sarcastically after Randy Moss weighed the prospect of supporting his former rival.

While it’s too early to know whether Seth Ryan will ultimately become a head coach, he’s certainly on a promising trajectory. After first entering the league as a quality control coach with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2019, the former Clemson wide receiver has quickly risen through the ranks, having spent the last five years as an assistant on Dan Campbell’s staff in Detroit.

Now Ryan’s coaching journey takes him to New York and a franchise he grew up watching his dad coach. And he does so with plenty of supporters in Bristol, as well as some lofty expectations from his famous father.