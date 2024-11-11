Screen grab: ‘Get Up’

Micah Parsons’ comments about head coach Mike McCarthy following the Dallas Cowboys’ loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday rubbed many the wrong way.

Rex Ryan, however, appears to have taken particular offense.

The son of an NFL coach who grew up to become one himself, Ryan is well aware of how much is required of the profession. So it shouldn’t come as a surprise that the former New York Jets and Buffalo Bills head coach took issue with Parsons’ comments, in which the Pro Bowl pass-rusher made it clear that he’s more interested in playing for his teammates than he is his head coach.

“Mike can leave and go wherever he wants,” Parsons said according to Jori Epstein of Yahoo Sports. “Guys I kind of feel bad for [are] guys like Zack Martin and guys who might be on their last year or on their way out. Because that’s who I wanted to hold the trophy for. You want to win games and do great things with those type of legends who put in more time and work than Mike McCarthy ever did.

“Those are the kind of guys that I have so much sympathy and hurt for.”

On Monday’s episode of ESPN’s Get Up, Ryan — who recently expressed a desire to return to the sidelines — fired back.

“You’re giving up family time. You’re giving up all kinds of stuff in your life,” the 61-year-old said of the life of a head coach. “And you’re gonna get some ass — I don’t care how talented he is, that is absolutely BS. If you would’ve worked half as frickin’ hard as a damn coach does, maybe you’d be able to play every damn game. Maybe your team wouldn’t just be a bunch of punks and lay down every week like you’re doing… it’s a crock sh– you know what.

Ryan was even more pointed with criticism later in the show.

“Why are you piling on?” Ryan asked in a later segment. “Dead man walking? Yeah, he is. But you know what? He’s professional as hell. He hasn’t once blamed a damn player, ever. It’s bulls**t.”

“I’m glad you said that,” Mike Greenberg said. “And I’m not the least bit uncomfortable with you using that word, because that is exactly what it actually is.”

While Parsons’ statement about McCarthy’s ability to “leave and go anywhere he wants” is open to interpretation, most seem to agree that his jab about what the Super Bowl-winning head coach has accomplished in his career was not only out of line, but outright wrong. If nothing else, you know you’ve stepped in it when Greeny is co-signing someone calling your comments “bulls**t” on one of his shows.

