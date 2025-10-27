Credit: ESPN

The NFL world was shocked to learn that former New York Jets center Nick Mangold died Saturday night due to complications from kidney disease at the age of 41.

A member of the franchise’s Ring of Honor, Mangold spent his entire 11-year pro career with the Jets and was named first-team All-Pro three times and a Pro Bowler seven times.

ESPN’s Rex Ryan, who coached Mangold for six seasons, shared his heartbroken thoughts on Sunday NFL Countdown.

Rex Ryan mourns the loss of his former player Nick Mangold following his death from kidney disease. pic.twitter.com/xhpJJ0yue3 — ESPN (@espn) October 26, 2025

“It’s brutal. Such a great young man,” Ryan said while fighting tears.

“I remember it was obvious I was getting fired. My last game, Mangold’s injured, like injured. He comes to me and says, ‘I’m playing this game.’ He wanted to play for me. That’s what I remember about this kid. He was awesome and just way too young. I feel so bad for his wife and family,” Ryan said as Randy Moss and Mike Greenberg consoled him.

Mangold revealed earlier in October that he learned he had a “genetic defect” which led to his kidney disease and asked his social media followers for a kidney donor with O-type blood.

“While this has been a tough stretch, I’m staying positive and focused on the path ahead. I’m looking forward to better days and getting back to full strength soon. I’ll see you all at MetLife Stadium & The Shoe very soon,” Mangold wrote in his social post.