The entire NFL world has been through an emotional, traumatic experience following Damar Hamlin’s collapse during the Monday Night Football game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals.

ESPN NFL analyst Rex Ryan exhibited that raw emotion on Saturday’s NFL Countdown when talking about Hamlin.

The Bills safety has made remarkable progress in recent days. A Thursday report noted that one of the first questions Hamlin asked doctors after he awakened was who won the game.

Ryan, who coached the Bills in 2015 and 2016, broke down when describing how much Hamlin’s question meant to everyone.

“When he came out, ‘Did we win,’ we needed that,” Ryan said, tears visible, his voice breaking. “As fans, we needed it. This guy is a legend. A legend. You talk about a fighter? He’s a dang legend. Thank you. I needed it as a dad, as a coach, and as a fan of this game.”

Hamlin remains in critical condition in a Cincinnati hospital as of Saturday but continues to make progress. He has posted on social media and shows “excellent neurological function,” according to doctors.

Ryan isn’t the first broadcaster left on the verge of tears this week while covering Hamlin’s ordeal. Expect more emotional scenes throughout the postseason as the Bills will try to win for their teammate.

