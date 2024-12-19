Credit: ESPN

A new playoff format means a new graphics package for ESPN.

The Worldwide Leader will debut a brand new set of graphics on Friday when the Indiana Hoosiers visit South Bend to take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the first ever game of the expanded College Football Playoff.

To celebrate, ESPN dropped a teaser on social media on Thursday to give fans an idea of what to expect.

After 10 months of work, the @ESPNCFB Creative Studio team is set to unveil the new creative look for ESPN’s #CFBPlayoff presentation The graphics package kicks off this weekend for the First Round of the @CFBPlayoff 🏈🏆 pic.twitter.com/uNKHLoYPOl — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) December 19, 2024

The package looks sleek and modern. White and gold serve as the primary colors, which really allows the team colors to pop in an elegant way. Trophy and bracket imagery are also used liberally in the package.

ESPN also allowed their new scorebug to flash briefly during the teaser, which seems like an upgrade from both their new SEC on ABC scorebug and the standard regular season college football scorebug, both of which feel too obstructive. Here’s a peak at the CFP scorebug below.

Overall, it seems like ESPN understood the assignment with these new graphics. They didn’t reinvent the wheel, but they created a visually pleasant package that is not so overly busy as to take away from the play on the field.

Hopefully the graphics look this good in practice when they are debuted over the weekend!

[ESPN PR]