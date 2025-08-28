Photo Credit: ESPN

ESPN and the NFL are soon to be partners like never before with the proposed equity deal between the two sides giving the league 10% ownership over the network. So it comes as no surprise that ESPN’s NFL studio coverage for the most popular sports and entertainment product in the country is more robust than ever before.

ESPN released its full studio coverage plans for the NFL on Thursday. While much of their coverage remains in place from last year, there are a few new elements and personalities that are worth highlighting.

NFL Live on the road

The popular daily studio show starring Laura Rutledge, Dan Orlovsky, Mina Kimes, Ryan Clark, and Marcus Spears will now go on the road for most Mondays during the NFL season. They will join a cast of thousands from ESPN already on-site at the Monday Night Football game including Monday Night Countdown, SportsCenter with SVP, and the game broadcast crew themselves. New hire Peter Schrager will also join the fun on Mondays as well. The program will also expand to two hours on Mondays from 3-5 p.m. ET.

Randy Moss returns

Sunday NFL Countdown will welcome back Hall of Famer Randy Moss after his cancer battle, which will be a great sight for football fans. The rest of the cast remains the same including host Mike Greenberg with analysts Alex Smith, Tedy Bruschi, and Rex Ryan. Adam Schefter will be a fixture breaking news once again and Erin Dolan is back for sports betting segments.

Katie Feeney brings TikTok trends to ESPN

Social media star Katie Feeney was just hired by ESPN earlier this month to lead efforts to reach next-gen fans on new platforms. But she will also have a substantial role throughout ESPN’s television coverage of the NFL. ESPN says Feeney will bring a “lifestyle-driven approach” to football content at the network and will make appearances on both Sunday NFL Countdown and Monday NFL Countdown.

Legendary staples return to ESPN

Longtime beloved programs NFL Primetime and NFL Matchup are back once again. Chris Berman and Booger McFarland will lead the iconic highlight show which appears on ESPN+ for those looking for a dose of nostalgia. Sal Paolantonio is joined by Darius Butler and Greg Cosell on the Xs and Os focused NFL Matchup that has long been an excellent service for hardcore fans. NFL Turning Point also returns narrated by Louis Riddick for ESPN+ debuting Wednesday afternoons.

New Prediction Bonanza Special

Peter Schrager has built quite the reputation of being the Nostradamus of the football world with his insanely successful preseason Super Bowl predictions in recent years. Now, he’s bringing that reputation to television with a new NFL Prediction Bonanza Special on the opening day of the NFL season, Thursday September 4. Schrager will be joined by Jason McCourty and Field Yates to offer their picks on not just the Super Bowl, but other various NFL honors.