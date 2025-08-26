Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Nobody covers college football quite like ESPN given the number of games the network broadcasts across its numerous platforms. And as ESPN gets ready for the 2025 season, it has unveiled its announcer lineup for the new campaign.

Many of ESPN’s top crews remain unchanged from last season including lead booth Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit along with fellow College Football Playoff voices Sean McDonough and Greg McElory. They are joined once again by sideline reporters Holly Rowe and Molly McGrath respectively.

But ESPN does have some new voices throughout its lineup. Chase Daniel has been added as a game analyst fresh off his stint at FS1’s The Facility and he will be partnered with Clay Matvick for game coverage. Also, former Boston College head coach Steve Addazio will join Wes Durham for ACC Network primetime coverage.

Here is the full list of broadcast teams for ESPN college football coverage in 2025:

Main ESPN/ABC Broadcast Teams

Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Holly Rowe

Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy, Molly McGrath

Joe Tessitore, Jesse Palmer, Katie George

Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek, Taylor McGregor

Mark Jones, Roddy Jones, Quint Kessenich

Bob Wischusen, Lousi Riddick, Kris Budden

Dave Flemming, Brock Osweiler, Stormy Buonantony

ACC Network Primetime

Wes Durham, Steve Addazio, Dana Boyle

SEC Network Saturday Night

Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic

HBCU Spotlight

Tiffany Greene, Jay Walker

Returning Broadcast Teams

Anish Shroff, Andre Ware, Paul Carcaterra

Roy Philpott, Sam Acho and Taylor Davis

Mike Monaco, Kirk Morrison and Dawn Davenport

Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb and Alyssa Lang

Jay Alter and Rocky Boiman

Courtney Lyle and Rene Ingoglia

Matt Schumacker and Dustin Fox

Eric Frede and Jack Ford

Marc Kestecher, Kelly Stouffer and Ian Fitzsimmons (ESPN Radio)

Mike Couzens, Max Starks and Jordan Reid (ESPN Radio)

Eduardo Varela, Pablo Viruega, Ciro Procuna and Carlos Nava (ESPN Deportes)

New Broadcast Teams

Matt Barrie, Tom Luginbill and Harry Lyles Jr.

Lowell Galindo, Aaron Murray and Lauren Sisler

Dave Neal, Fozzy Whittaker and Morgan Uber

Chris Cotter, Max Browne and Kendra Douglas

Jorge Sedano, Rodney McLeod and Victoria Arlen

Chuckie Kempf and Darius Walker

Clay Matvick and Chase Daniel