Nobody covers college football quite like ESPN given the number of games the network broadcasts across its numerous platforms. And as ESPN gets ready for the 2025 season, it has unveiled its announcer lineup for the new campaign.
Many of ESPN’s top crews remain unchanged from last season including lead booth Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit along with fellow College Football Playoff voices Sean McDonough and Greg McElory. They are joined once again by sideline reporters Holly Rowe and Molly McGrath respectively.
But ESPN does have some new voices throughout its lineup. Chase Daniel has been added as a game analyst fresh off his stint at FS1’s The Facility and he will be partnered with Clay Matvick for game coverage. Also, former Boston College head coach Steve Addazio will join Wes Durham for ACC Network primetime coverage.
Here is the full list of broadcast teams for ESPN college football coverage in 2025:
Main ESPN/ABC Broadcast Teams
Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Holly Rowe
Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy, Molly McGrath
Joe Tessitore, Jesse Palmer, Katie George
Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek, Taylor McGregor
Mark Jones, Roddy Jones, Quint Kessenich
Bob Wischusen, Lousi Riddick, Kris Budden
Dave Flemming, Brock Osweiler, Stormy Buonantony
ACC Network Primetime
Wes Durham, Steve Addazio, Dana Boyle
SEC Network Saturday Night
Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic
HBCU Spotlight
Tiffany Greene, Jay Walker
Returning Broadcast Teams
Anish Shroff, Andre Ware, Paul Carcaterra
Roy Philpott, Sam Acho and Taylor Davis
Mike Monaco, Kirk Morrison and Dawn Davenport
Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb and Alyssa Lang
Jay Alter and Rocky Boiman
Courtney Lyle and Rene Ingoglia
Matt Schumacker and Dustin Fox
Eric Frede and Jack Ford
Marc Kestecher, Kelly Stouffer and Ian Fitzsimmons (ESPN Radio)
Mike Couzens, Max Starks and Jordan Reid (ESPN Radio)
Eduardo Varela, Pablo Viruega, Ciro Procuna and Carlos Nava (ESPN Deportes)
New Broadcast Teams
Matt Barrie, Tom Luginbill and Harry Lyles Jr.
Lowell Galindo, Aaron Murray and Lauren Sisler
Dave Neal, Fozzy Whittaker and Morgan Uber
Chris Cotter, Max Browne and Kendra Douglas
Jorge Sedano, Rodney McLeod and Victoria Arlen
Chuckie Kempf and Darius Walker
Clay Matvick and Chase Daniel