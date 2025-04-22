Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN is set to broadcast the NFL Draft this Thursday, just like it has done every year since 1980. And despite this year being the final in which the Worldwide Leader owns media rights to the draft via its current agreement with the NFL, the network does not anticipate 2025 will be the last year it will air the event.

According to a report by Mollie Cahillane of Sports Business Journal, ESPN is “optimistic” that it will retain rights to the NFL Draft past this year. Per prior reports, the NFL has fielded bids for the draft from other media companies including Amazon, Fox, Netflix, and YouTube. According to John Ourand of Puck on Monday evening, the NFL plans to sell international rights to a U.S.-based streamer, but it is not known whether this deal would allow a concurrent broadcast stateside.

Such an arrangement would not be all that different from the current setup, where both ESPN and NFL Network produce separate NFL Draft broadcasts. In fact, ESPN produces multiple draft feeds already; one traditional broadcast on ESPN, and another more human interest-focused broadcast for ABC.

Per the Sports Business Journal report, one source said it “would be a shocker” if ESPN didn’t retain some form of NFL Draft rights for next year and beyond.

What happens to the NFL Network’s draft broadcast may be less certain. The channel, owned by NFL Media, could become part of a potential deal between ESPN and the league to purchase its media arm. NFL Network has covered the draft every year since 2006.