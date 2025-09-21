Credit: ESPN

Brooke Pryor, who has been with ESPN since 2019, will be on the Pittsburgh Steelers beat for many years to come.

The Worldwide Leader announced Friday that it had re-signed Pryor. Terms of the extension were not disclosed.

Pryor covers the Steelers and the NFL at large for ESPN.com, while also making appearances on shows such as SportsCenter, Get Up, NFL Live, and Vibe Check, as well as ESPN Radio programs.

The veteran reporter has held her own with Steelers brass, including a 2024 incident where head coach Mike Tomlin walked out of the press conference following a question from Pryor about his status with the franchise.

Before working at ESPN, she covered the Kansas City Chiefs for The Kansas City Star and spent two years covering the University of Oklahoma and Baker Mayfield’s final seasons at The Oklahoman.

“Turns out there are in-season extensions in Pittsburgh!” Pryor wrote on X Friday. “Excited to keep covering one of the most intriguing teams in the league year after year and contributing to ESPN’s NFL coverage.”

Pryor is a member of the Pro Football Writers Association and has earned top-10 finishes in the APSE (Associated Press Sports Editors) writing contest.