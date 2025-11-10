Mar 18, 2020; Tampa, Florida, USA; ESPN reporter Jenna Laine is outside One Buc Place as she talking about Tom Brady coming to Tampa Bay Buccaneer at AdventHealth Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN’s Jenna Laine is used to reporting on other people’s injuries, but the situation was recently reversed when she announced her own upcoming surgery.

After covering the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 28-23 loss to the New England Patriots Sunday afternoon, Laine revealed she was scheduled to undergo back surgery this week. Laine did not offer a timeline for her recovery, but assured everyone she will be back.

I wanted to wait until after the game so I could give it my full attention, but I’m having back surgery tomorrow. I did everything I could to buy time until after the season but I’ve exhausted all other options, and the longer I wait, the more I run the risk of permanent nerve… pic.twitter.com/npaX6LiyHx — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) November 10, 2025



“I wanted to wait until after the game so I could give it my full attention, but I’m having back surgery tomorrow,” Laine wrote in a social media post Sunday night. “I did everything I could to buy time until after the season but I’ve exhausted all other options, and the longer I wait, the more I run the risk of permanent nerve damage.”

“I’m not sure when I’ll be back, but a big thank you to those who got word already and have sent well wishes,” she continued. “THANK YOU I’m immensely grateful to you, to my family, my colleagues at ESPN, the Bucs and to my fellow reporters on the beat here in Tampa. I’ll be back.”

Laine has covered the Buccaneers for nearly two decades, doing so for ESPN since 2016. The veteran NFL reporter has been open about medical complications in the past, previously detailing heart issues after suffering a cardiac episode in 2022. While Laine’s job covering the Buccaneers for ESPN can wait, we hope she undergoes a successful back surgery, making a quick and full recovery.