Credit: ESPN

One of the staples of ESPN’s daytime programming lineup will continue into at least 2028.

According to a report by John Ourand of Puck, Michael Wilbon and Tony Kornheiser, the longtime co-hosts of Pardon the Interruption, have each agreed to three-year extensions with the network that will see the popular show continue into at least 2028. The show, which has anchored ESPN’s 5:30 p.m. ET time slot for nearly 24 years, consistently rates as one of the network’s most-watched studio programs.

News of the contract extensions for Wilbon and Kornheiser come several months after ESPN canceled its other long-running “Happy Hour” program, Around the Horn. Per Ourand, citing a comment from ESPN’s studio head Burke Magnus, the network was never considering that same fate for PTI. “There was never a moment when we weren’t completely committed to continuing PTI, frankly, for as long as [Wilbon and Kornheiser] want to continue PTI.”

The network reportedly proposed extending PTI by 30 minutes to fill the gap left by Around the Horn, though the idea was shot down by Wilbon and Kornheiser. However, the show recently aired a one-hour special episode to coincide with the opening night of NFL season last week, indicating that the network could convince the two co-hosts to anchor hour-long specials on occasion.

Ourand also reports that ESPN still has not decided on a long-term replacement for the 5 p.m. ET window, saying Magnus is “not close to making a decision” and is “happy to use SportsCenter as a lead-in to PTI in the interim.”