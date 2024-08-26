Credit: Mike Windle/Getty Images for ESPN

As the pivotal 2024 football season approaches, major changes are coming to ESPN.

And not just on the air.

In a memo sent to staffers on Monday from president of content Burke Magnus, the Worldwide Leader announced a major reorganization of its behind-the-scenes staff. The highlight of the reorg comes in the form of Mike McQuade being promoted as the network’s new executive vice president of sports production.

While it isn’t the same title that former executive editor and head of event and studio production Norby Williamson held before being let go in April, McQuade’s promotion effectively makes him the polarizing former executive’s successor. A 37-year vet at ESPN, McQuade most recently served as the producer of the network’s coverage of Tennis, NHL, Boxing, Golf and SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt, a program he helped create, the memo noted.

“Among his many successes, Mike recently led our coverage as producer of the breaking news of the arrest of Scottie Scheffler, a great example of his ability to quickly lead a team responsible for critical content with excellence,” Magnus’ memo reads. “In addition to his extensive production background, Mike is well known for his storytelling ability across platforms, innovative mindset, attention to detail and his tireless push to deliver results. He is also a leader who takes the time to mentor employees of all levels.”

McQuade’s promotion effectively makes ESPN’s No. 2 executive on the content side behind Magnus, putting him in charge of the network’s sports-specific studio programs. Meanwhile, David Roberts, who previously served as ESPN’s head of event & studio production at ESPN, leading the network’s NBA and WNBA production, has been promoted to EVP and executive editor of sports news & entertainment, putting him charge of shows that cover a variety of topics, such as SportsCenter, Get Up, First Take and The Pat McAfee Show.

“One key message heard loud and clear in the interviews was the recommendation that studio, production, and editorial functions could be better aligned for effectiveness and creativity,” the memo reads. “Our Sports Production team, led by Mike McQuade, will include production, and studio shows that are sport-specific, while our Sports News & Entertainment team, led by David Roberts, better integrates and centralizes cross-platform editorial, news and coverage, and includes non-sport specific studio shows.”

In addition to McQuade and Roberts, the following will report to Magnus as a part of ESPN’s latest reorg:

Kaitee Daley, SVP, Digital, Social & Streaming Content

Freddy Rolón, Head of Global Sports & Talent Office

Brian Lockhart, SVP, Original Content

Chris Calcinari, SVP, Content Operations

Nick Parsons, VP, Content Business Operations

As is the case with any reorganization, the question isn’t just who’s been promoted, but also who’s been demoted or let go. That, however, wasn’t addressed in Magnus’ memo, but will inevitably be a topic that makes headlines of its own in the coming days.

[ESPN]