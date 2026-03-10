Edit via Liam McGuire

Just like movie critics might grade films on a scale of zero to five stars, professional wrestling writers might utilize a letter-grade scale, judging cards from A to F.

When the outcomes are predetermined, such a system makes sense. But apparently, these grades might show a bit too much honesty for WWE’s liking. According to a report by Brandon Thurston and John Pollock in POST Wrestling, ESPN, the exclusive media rights partner for WWE premium live events (PLEs), has ended its practice of assigning a letter grade to such events in its written reviews at the behest of WWE.

POST notes that Andreas Hale, who authors ESPN’s WWE reviews, assigned a “C” grade to Wresltepalooza, the network’s first PLE under a new $1.6 billion deal, “which drew significant attention from fans and media.” He subsequently assigned the second PLE a “B” grade, but has not assigned letter grades for any event since.

Last week, wrestling reporter Dave Metzer first reported ESPN’s removal of letter grades writing, “someone on the WWE side … had gotten [the use of letter grades] killed.” POST writes that at least one ESPN source counters that assessment, saying the decision to discontinue the letter grades was “ESPN’s alone,” though “multiple” other sources suggest the change was due to WWE’s objections.

If the decision was truly a result of WWE influence, it would directly contradict ESPN’s own stated assertion that it would maintain editorial independence when covering the pro wrestling promotion. During a media call in the lead up to Wrestlepalooza last September, two ESPN executives assured reporters the network would continue to cover WWE without fear or favor when asked if its new deal with TKO, WWE’s parent company, would impact its coverage.

“I think the answer to that is an emphatic ‘yes,'” ESPN SVP John Lasker said.

“Unequivocal, ‘yes.’ That’s separation of church and state,” then-VP of Programming and Acquisitions Matt Kenny answered.

ESPN did not provide comment for the POST report.