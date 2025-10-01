Photo Credit: ESPN

ESPN’s broadcast of the Red Sox-Yankees game dealt with audio issues since the first inning on Tuesday night.

The crackling started barely noticeable in the opening frame, but became more apparent as the game went on. It was deafening when the Yankees recorded the final out of the first inning. When Anthony Volpe homered in the second, viewers noticed the audio problems spiked again whenever the crowd noise increased.

There’s been a crackling sound throughout the first inning of Red Sox-Yankees Game 1. At times, it’s been barely noticeable. But at times, like when the Yankees recorded the final out of the first inning, it’s been really loud. Seems to be worse when the crowd is loud. pic.twitter.com/EoiIRrhfi3 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 30, 2025

The crackle was really bad on Anthony Volpe’s home run in the second inning. https://t.co/c6ODahVQN1 pic.twitter.com/SyCsSOfw25 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 30, 2025

Viewers also reported issues with video skipping and framing throughout the broadcast.

maybe i’m buggin, but this ESPN feed feels choppy or like i’m watching this at 1.5x speed am i the only one? — David Santana (@dsantana310) September 30, 2025

This ESPN broadcast of Sox/Yanks is comically poor quality. Bitrate choppy and audio feed a mess. They don’t deserve MLB anymore. — Kenny Bybee (@KennyBybee) September 30, 2025

Is the Red Sox-Yankees broadcast weirdly choppy or this a my cable box problem? — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) September 30, 2025

But while the picture quality issues were eventually resolved, the audio issues never truly subsided.

Everyone else is getting the crackling sound on this broadcast right? — Meghan Ottolini (@Meghan_Ottolini) September 30, 2025

POV: you’re listening to the audio feed of ESPN’s Yankees-Red Sox broadcast pic.twitter.com/YzrnW3sSrN — Colton Denning (@Dubsco) September 30, 2025

Yankee Stadium crowd noise to the ESPN microphones pic.twitter.com/Bge1y80vrO — JL (@JLas43_) September 30, 2025

Pretty remarkable we’re halfway through this game and ESPN still hasn’t fixed the miserable audio crackling. PLEASE FIX @espn — Ben Verlander (@BenVerlander) September 30, 2025

Is my tv about to explode or is the ESPN audio shit pic.twitter.com/w7fucF5qXS — Memes (@PardonMyMeme) September 30, 2025

Congrats to ESPN MLB again for the worst audio imaginable — Big Game Bengal (@BengalYouTube) September 30, 2025

Red Sox-Yankees at Yankee Stadium in October draws a bigger audience than a regular season game. When the audio is crackling loud enough that viewers are asking if their TV is broken, the technical problems become the story instead of the baseball.

ESPN has exclusive rights to the entire Wild Card Series, meaning there’s no alternative broadcast when the audio fails. Viewers watching on cable, streaming services, or the ESPN app all got the same crackling feed.

And unfortunately for the Worldwide Leader, this has happened for the second postseason in a row.

Last October, during Game 2 of Tigers-Astros in the Wild Card round, ESPN’s broadcast booth sounded like they were underwater for long stretches in the eighth inning, and the audio wasn’t synced with the video. The issues persisted for multiple innings before the network eventually fixed them. Michael Kay apologized on air for the technical difficulties. The Astros’ social media team posted highlights without sound because ESPN’s feed was unusable.

Here’s Michael Kay, Tim Kurkjian, and Todd Frazier sounding like they’re underwater during the Tigers-Astros ABC broadcast for a couple of minutes in the 8th inning (with the audio/video syncing also off). ⚾️📺🎙️😵‍💫 #MLB pic.twitter.com/lilI2UGrbw — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 2, 2024



ESPN will get another chance Wednesday when Game 2 airs at 6 p.m. ET. This is the network’s final year with Wild Card rights, as NBC is set to take over the Wild Card Series starting in 2026.