There’s a significant gap between ESPN and Fox regarding college football coverage. And much of that divide starts with the pregame shows.

College GameDay is a Saturday institution synonymous with the sport itself. Big Noon Kickoff, despite some gains, still lags behind in tradition, reach, and impact. Fox Sports knows this and, according to The Athletic’s Andrew Marchand, made a bold attempt to close the gap by going after GameDay’s longtime host.

Fox reportedly made an all-out, aggressive push to poach Davis from ESPN, offering him the chance to replace Rob Stone as host of Big Noon Kickoff. The move would’ve also positioned Davis to lead Fox’s coverage of the 2026 Men’s World Cup and call college basketball.

Ultimately, Davis turned them down.

Per Marchand, Davis signed a new seven-year contract worth tens of millions of dollars. While the exact terms aren’t known, the deal reportedly includes a slight hometown discount. It secures Davis as the lead voice of College GameDay through the end of ESPN’s current College Football Playoff media rights agreement, which runs through the 2031-32 season.

Davis, 59, has been with the network for three decades.

At the end of the day, Fox’s big play for Davis shows its seriousness about elevating Big Noon Kickoff, nearly casting aside Rob Stone in the process, all in an attempt to match ESPN’s stronghold on college football. With Davis sticking around, the Worldwide Leader keeps its hold on Saturdays, but Fox’s challenge to that throne is far from over.