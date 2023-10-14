Rece Davis flings a fish into the crowd at College GameDay.

Fish throwing has somewhat of a tradition at the iconic Pike Place Fish Market in Seattle, and ESPN College GameDay got in on the fun this week during their morning broadcast ahead of Saturday’s showdown between the Washington Huskies and the Oregon Ducks in Seattle.

During Saturday morning’s broadcast, workers from the Pike Place Fish Market brought fish to the set and gave the crew a “Can you catch this?” challenge. Pat McAfee was first, making the catch before launching it right back at the thrower. Then, the fish was thrown to Rece Davis.

Davis made the catch with ease, but then he decided to get the crowd involved, launching the slippery fish right into the sea of College GameDay fans.

“I’m thinking of going to the crowd,” Davis said as he held the fish. “Why not? Let’s go.”

Only in Seattle. Rece Davis steps up and throws a fish into the GameDay crowd. "Oh, that's a lawsuit." "So much for this suit, I'll never do that again!" pic.twitter.com/O5Fllohc78 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 14, 2023

“Oh, that’s a lawsuit,” Desmond Howard said after Davis flung the fish in the crowd. “There’s a lawsuit.”

Rece Davis, however, did not seem too worried about a potential legal suit. Instead, he was worried about the suit on his body after holding a fish pressed up against it.

“Man, so much for this suit,” Davis said. “I’ll never do that again.”