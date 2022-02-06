Rece Davis subbed in for the ESPN play-by-play duties on Saturday evening’s Duke-North Carolina broadcast in Chapel Hill, but for very sad reasons. Dan Shulman was originally slated to handle play-by-play, but his father Arnie passed away.

And with Davis already at the Dean Smith Center to host ESPN’s College GameDay earlier day, he got the nod to be the replacement.

Davis announced the news of Shulman’s absence and Arnie’s passing in the second half alongside Jay Bilas.

In addition to College GameDay and the Duke-UNC play-by-play, Davis also hosted the game’s halftime show.

Davis has done a great job with the play-by-play, and he’s shown off highly impressive versatility on a very busy day.

