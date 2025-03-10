Picture courtesy of Matt Barrie

As he’s continued to see his profile grow along with the emergence of TGL, Matt Barrie will remain at ESPN for the foreseeable future.

On Monday, the Worldwide Leader announced that it has re-signed the broadcasting veteran to a multi-year contract. As a part of his new deal, Barrie will continue his current roles anchoring SportsCenter, calling college football games and being the play-by-play voice of TGL, the upstart tech-centric golf league currently preparing for its first postseason.

“ESPN has been my home for 12 years, and there’s no other place I’d rather continue my career,” Barrie said in a statement. “I’m a college football junkie, and a golf nerd, so this job is perfect for me.”

Added ESPN EVP and executive editor of sports news and entertainment Dave Roberts: “Matt is a consummate professional and a key part of our SportsCenter, golf and college football coverage… His passion for the game, versatility as a host, and ability to connect with fans make him an invaluable member of our team.”

Barrie originally joined ESPN in 2013 from NBC affiliate KXAS-TV in Dallas. The Arizona State alum’s career has also included stints at CBS affiliate WLTX and sports talk station WCOS in Columbia, South Carolina, and NBC affiliate WJFW-TV in Rhinelander, Wisconsin.

Barrie’s first 12 years at ESPN have seen him take on a variety of roles, including his current positions hosting the 2 p.m. ET weekday SportsCenter, calling college football matchups on Thursday night, hosting the College Football Final recap show on Saturdays and play-by-play responsibilities for TGL. He has also been a part of ESPN’s coverage of The Masters and the PGA Championship, in addition to hosting The Matt Barrie Show on YouTube, which frequently recaps the weekend that was in college football alongside Paul Finebaum.

“I’d like to thank Burke Magnus, Mike McQuade, Dave Roberts, and Mike Foss for their belief and support,” Barrie added in the release. “I’m looking forward to building on what we’ve accomplished and continuing to grow and have fun.”

News of Barrie’s new deal comes just two weeks after ESPN announced that it has re-signed NFL Live host and college football reporter Laura Rutledge to a new multi-year contract.